The Seekers’ Keith Potger Latest Project Lightfeet Honors Gordon Lightfoot - Noise11.com

The Seekers’ co-founder Keith Potger is using his time to honor Canadian songwriting legend Gordon Lightfoot with a tribute band called Lightfeet.
Lightfeet is Keith Potger, Fred Pilcher and Gary Luck. Gary was in the process of talking to Gordon about one last visit to Australia but unfortunately, Lightfoot isn’t in good enough health to make the journey these days.
Fred Pilcher resides in Canberra and a veteran of Australia’s folk festivals. Keith, of course, is one of The Seekers and had parallel success with Gordon Lightfoot at the time of his early hits in the 1970s.
Gordon Lightfoot had already had half a dozen hits in his native Canada before Australia caught up his ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ in 1970.
‘Sundown’ in 1974 gave Gordon a no 4 hit in Australia.
Lightfeet have been performing occasionally around Australia with a performance scheduled in Melbourne tonight (7 September) at the Brunswick Ballroom.
As for The Seekers, according to Athol, Bruce and Keith at the Judith Durham Memorial last night, there will be one more night of celebration. There are plans to mark the 60th anniversary of when The Seekers first played together, with planning underway for an event at Hamer Hall with the three surviving original Seekers and special guests. No date has been suggested at this stage for that event.
