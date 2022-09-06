The Seekers Release Final Song ‘Carry Me’ To Honour Judith Durham - Noise11.com

The Seekers have paid a tribute to their late lead singer Judith Durham with the release of a new song ‘Carry Me’ making it a final musical statement from the band.
Bruce Woodley wrote ‘Carry Me’ 23 years ago and Judith’s early vocal has been in the Seekers vault up until recently. Bruce, Athol and Keith took the song to producer Michael Cristiano who completed the recording debuted at the Judith memorial.
Athol Guy said at the Memorial, “This song is now our collective gift to share with you tonight as we celebrate Judith’s magnificent gifts to us all.”
Judith Durham passed away on 5 August 2022 at age 79. Her family accepted the offer of a state memorial from Premier Dan Andrews.
The memorial, held at 7pm on 6 September, 2022 was hosted by Brian Nankervis and Julie Zemiro.
The full stream of the memorial can be viewed here
The memorial program was:
WELCOME
Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro
WELCOME TO COUNTRY
Aunty Di Kerr OAM (with Brett Watkins
Professor Deborah Cheetham – Long Time Living Here
AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM
The Australian Children’s Choir
ON BEHALF OF THE PEOPLE OF VICTORIA
Governor Linda Dessau
Vika and Linda Bull – When The Stars Begin To Fall
FAMILY TRIBUTE
Tony Sheehan
Beverly Sheehan – Jelly Bean Blues
The Seekers 50th anniversary video
David Campbell and Chong Lim – The Carnival is Over
Tributes from Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Paul Kelly, Rick Springfield, Dame Johanna Lumley
The Wiggles – Morningtown Ride
Dami Im – Colours of My Life
THE SEEKERS A TRIBUTE TO JUDITH
Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley, Athol Guy
new recording – Carry Me
CONCLUSION
