The Seekers Release Final Song ‘Carry Me’ To Honour Judith Durham - Noise11.com

The Seekers have paid a tribute to their late lead singer Judith Durham with the release of a new song ‘Carry Me’ making it a final musical statement from the band.

Bruce Woodley wrote ‘Carry Me’ 23 years ago and Judith’s early vocal has been in the Seekers vault up until recently. Bruce, Athol and Keith took the song to producer Michael Cristiano who completed the recording debuted at the Judith memorial.

Athol Guy said at the Memorial, “This song is now our collective gift to share with you tonight as we celebrate Judith’s magnificent gifts to us all.”

Judith Durham passed away on 5 August 2022 at age 79. Her family accepted the offer of a state memorial from Premier Dan Andrews.

The memorial, held at 7pm on 6 September, 2022 was hosted by Brian Nankervis and Julie Zemiro.

The full stream of the memorial can be viewed here

The memorial program was:

WELCOME

Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro

WELCOME TO COUNTRY

Aunty Di Kerr OAM (with Brett Watkins

Professor Deborah Cheetham – Long Time Living Here

AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Australian Children’s Choir

ON BEHALF OF THE PEOPLE OF VICTORIA

Governor Linda Dessau

Vika and Linda Bull – When The Stars Begin To Fall

FAMILY TRIBUTE

Tony Sheehan

Beverly Sheehan – Jelly Bean Blues

The Seekers 50th anniversary video

David Campbell and Chong Lim – The Carnival is Over

Tributes from Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Paul Kelly, Rick Springfield, Dame Johanna Lumley

The Wiggles – Morningtown Ride

Dami Im – Colours of My Life

THE SEEKERS A TRIBUTE TO JUDITH

Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley, Athol Guy

new recording – Carry Me

CONCLUSION

