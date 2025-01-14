The Sex Pistols To Release Three Live Albums From 1978 Tour - Noise11.com

The Sex Pistols are releasing three lives albums from their raucous 1978 US tour.

For the first time, fans will be able to relive punk legends Johnny Rotten (aka Lydon), Paul Cook, Steve Jones and the late Sid Vicious’ ferocious concerts that led to their demise at their final concert at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on January 14, 1978 – before they reformed in 1996.

Fans can hear ‘God Save the Queen’, ‘Bodies’ and ‘Anarchy in the UK’ – which they renamed ‘Anarchy in the USA’ – and more in all their glory along with frontman Rotten’s boisterous ramblings.

The sets were recorded at South East Music in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 5, Longhorns Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, on January 10, and the finale at Winterland Ballroom.

A radio advert for the Dallas show proclaimed: “They said no one could be more bizarre than Alice Cooper or more destructive than Kiss. They have not seen the Sex Pistols…Banned in their own home country, England’s Sex Pistols denied admittance to the United States – the Sex Pistols bring the new wave to the Metroplex this Tuesday night in the Longhorn Ballroom.”

At the final date, Rotten declared: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?”

The admission came just days before Rotten announced that he had quit the band, leading to the group’s implosion.

A press release read: “Audiences were provoked, objects flew, tensions brewed, cracks widened among the Pistols themselves – but amidst it all was delivered some of the rawest and most honest music that the country that birthed rock and roll had ever seen. ‘God Save the Queen’, ‘Bodies’, and the re-targeted ‘Anarchy in the USA’ – all launched at the crowds and the onlooking authorities.”

The first vinyl, available in red, from the Atlanta gig will be available from February 28.

The white vinyl of the Dallas concert goes on sale on March 28, and the San Francisco vinyl, in blue, on April 25.

All three shows will also be available digitally and on CD.

