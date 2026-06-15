The Story Of The Clash & The Specials Comes To Brunswick Ballroom - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne tribute acts Black Market Clash and Loonee Tunes will revisit the music, politics and cultural impact of The Clash and The Specials at Brunswick Ballroom on 27 June 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

Two of Britain’s most influential late 1970s acts will be celebrated in Melbourne later this month when Black Market Clash and Loonee Tunes come together for The Story Of The Clash & The Specials at Brunswick Ballroom on 27 June 2026. The event will examine the music and legacy of both bands, whose work helped shape the intersection of punk, ska and reggae during a period of significant social and political change in the United Kingdom.

The performance focuses on the connection between The Clash and The Specials, two groups that emerged from different cities but shared audiences, stages and a belief that popular music could engage with broader social issues. Their influence extended well beyond their original scenes, helping to introduce punk, ska, reggae and Two Tone music to a global audience.

For Black Market Clash, the concert offers an opportunity to explore the breadth of The Clash catalogue. Alongside well-known songs such as London Calling, Should I Stay Or Should I Go and Rock The Casbah, the group will perform deeper selections including Straight To Hell, (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais and The Card Cheat. The set is designed to highlight the band’s willingness to move across genres including reggae, dub, soul and rock and roll.

Loonee Tunes will focus on the music of The Specials. Formed in 1982, the Melbourne group is regarded as Australia’s longest-running regularly performing ska band. Their set will include songs such as A Message To You, Rudy, Gangsters, Concrete Jungle and Too Much Too Young, recordings that helped define the Two Tone movement and its message of racial unity and social awareness.

The concert is also part of a broader creative initiative led by Melbourne musician, promoter and curator Victor Stranges through his Pop Preservation Society project. Over recent years Stranges has developed a series of live productions examining influential artists and songwriters, including Atomic: The Songs Of Blondie, Everyday I Write The Hook: The Songs Of Elvis Costello, Blue Valentines: The Tom Waits Songbook and Black Market Clash.

Rather than presenting conventional tribute performances, the productions are structured around the stories and cultural context behind the music. Companion films and visual works have become an increasingly important component of the presentations, incorporating archival imagery, documentary techniques and original editing to extend the live experience beyond the stage.

Stranges said the motivation behind the projects comes from a desire to explore the significance of the artists rather than simply recreate their recordings.

“These shows come from a place of genuine admiration,” Stranges said. “The idea isn’t simply to recreate the songs. It’s to understand why they mattered, why they still matter, and to share that experience with an audience.”

As interest in heritage music events continues to grow, productions such as The Story Of The Clash & The Specials reflect a broader trend toward contextualising influential catalogues for contemporary audiences. For fans of both bands, the Brunswick Ballroom performance offers an opportunity to revisit music that remains relevant decades after its original release.

Date:

27 June 2026, Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

Tickets here

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