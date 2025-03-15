 Victor Stranges Presents Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash - Noise11.com
Atomic The Songs Of Blondie

Atomic The Songs Of Blondie

Victor Stranges Presents Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash

by Paul Cashmere on March 15, 2025

in News

Blondie and The Clash never performed together on the same bill. While both bands were influential at the same time in the late 70s, there is no record of Blondie (from New York) or (from London) playing or recording together.

That makes Victor Stranges’ Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash even more special because hearing the music of both bands in one show has never happened before.

Atomic: The Songs of Blondie features Victor Stranges on guitar with Drama Queen’s Anthea Palmer on vocals and Stu Thomas (Kim Salmon/Dave Graney) on bass and Mike Dupp (The Methinks, The Futurists) and Garry Allen (Crossbones Boogie).

For Black Markey Clash, Victor and Garry Allen share vocals to emulate Joe Strummer and Mick Jones. Stu Thomas is on bass, Mike Dupp on the keys and Gian Cannizzaro on drums.

Event Details
Date: Friday, 28 March
Venue: Kindred Bandroom, Footscray Doors Open: 7:30 PM
Tickets: Available via Moshtix: For more information, visit:
atomicweare.com blackmarketclash.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mondo Rock photo by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com, music news
Ross Wilson Passes 150 Shows For 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson’s 50 Years of Hits tour is turning into the Australia equivalent of Bob Dylan’s Never Ending tour.

6 hours ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Co-founder Frank Beard Steps Down From Band For Health Reasons

ZZ Top drummer and co-founder Frank Beard has stepped aside from the band temporarily due to unspecified health issues.

1 day ago
The Commodores Facebook photo
The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.

3 days ago
Indiana, Bob Bongo Starkei and Wilbur Wilde
A Message from Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie On His Recovery

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has asked Noise11 to pass on an update about his health and ongoing treatment to his fans.

3 days ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Alex Van Halen and Steve Lukather May Be Working On A New Valen Album

There could very well be another Van Halen album, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraah.

4 days ago
John Lennon One To One
John Lennon ‘One To One: John & Yoko’ Movie To Screen Internationally in April

John Lennon’s ‘One To One: John & Yoko’, the 2024 Kevin McDonald and Sam Rice-Edwards documentary, can be seen in cinemas internationally in April.

4 days ago
Francis Rossi
Francis Rossi of Status Quo To Release 17 Tracks From The Vault

Status Quo co-founder Francis Rossi has dug deep into his personal files and compiled 17 previously unreleased demo recordings for ‘The Way We Were Vol. 1’.

5 days ago