Victor Stranges Presents Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash - Noise11.com

Blondie and The Clash never performed together on the same bill. While both bands were influential at the same time in the late 70s, there is no record of Blondie (from New York) or (from London) playing or recording together.

That makes Victor Stranges’ Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash even more special because hearing the music of both bands in one show has never happened before.

Atomic: The Songs of Blondie features Victor Stranges on guitar with Drama Queen’s Anthea Palmer on vocals and Stu Thomas (Kim Salmon/Dave Graney) on bass and Mike Dupp (The Methinks, The Futurists) and Garry Allen (Crossbones Boogie).

For Black Markey Clash, Victor and Garry Allen share vocals to emulate Joe Strummer and Mick Jones. Stu Thomas is on bass, Mike Dupp on the keys and Gian Cannizzaro on drums.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 28 March

Venue: Kindred Bandroom, Footscray Doors Open: 7:30 PM

Tickets: Available via Moshtix: For more information, visit:

atomicweare.com blackmarketclash.com.au

