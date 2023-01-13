The Superjesus Premiere ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’ - Noise11.com

The Superjesus have new music and a new video to go with it. Listen to ‘Money’ (We’re Only In It For Love)’.

‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’ is the first taste of what will be a fourth album for The Superjesus and their first album since ‘Rock Music’ in 2003. The Superjesus did have new music in 2015 on the ‘Love and Violence’ EP but those songs won’t be revisited for the new album.

Why has it taken so long to make an album? ‘We weren’t ready and now we are ready,” Sarah McLeod tells Noise11.com.

THE SUPERJESUS ‘MONEY’ TOUR 2023

with special guests DALLAS CRANE

Tickets available now via thesuperjesus.com

Jan 27 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Jan 28 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Feb 9 – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Feb 10 – Eleven Bar, Maroochydore QLD

Feb 11 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Feb 17 – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Mar 3 – The Corner, Richmond VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

