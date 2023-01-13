 The Superjesus Premiere ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’ - Noise11.com
The Superjesus photo by David Sheerman

The Superjesus Premiere ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2023

in News

The Superjesus have new music and a new video to go with it. Listen to ‘Money’ (We’re Only In It For Love)’.

‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’ is the first taste of what will be a fourth album for The Superjesus and their first album since ‘Rock Music’ in 2003. The Superjesus did have new music in 2015 on the ‘Love and Violence’ EP but those songs won’t be revisited for the new album.

Why has it taken so long to make an album? ‘We weren’t ready and now we are ready,” Sarah McLeod tells Noise11.com.

THE SUPERJESUS ‘MONEY’ TOUR 2023
with special guests DALLAS CRANE

Tickets available now via thesuperjesus.com

Jan 27 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW
Jan 28 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW
Feb 9 – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Feb 10 – Eleven Bar, Maroochydore QLD
Feb 11 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Feb 17 – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Mar 3 – The Corner, Richmond VIC

