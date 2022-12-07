 The Superjesus To Release New Music In January - Noise11.com
The Superjesus photo by David Sheerman

The Superjesus photo by David Sheerman

The Superjesus To Release New Music In January

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2022

in News

The Superjesus have a new song ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love) coming in January and their first album in 20 years will be released in 2023.

Sarah McLeod tells Noise11.com, “It’s been a long time since we’ve put out a record and it was nerve-wracking for us. It is always nerve-wracking putting out a record. We weren’t ready and now we are ready”.

In 2016 The Superjesus released five songs on the ‘Love and Violence’ EP. “We only had five songs so we put out five songs and we’ve got lots of songs,” Sarah says. “For the last 10 years Ruddy and I have been writing. We’ve just accumulated song after song after song. We had a bank. So we said lets go to the bank. The other day we recorded seven of the best and now we are going to go back in and record another three or four. We are really happy with them”.

The Superjesus will tour with Dallas Crane in early 2023.

THE SUPERJESUS ‘MONEY’ TOUR 2023
with special guests DALLAS CRANE

Tickets available now via thesuperjesus.com

Jan 27 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW
Jan 28 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW
Feb 9 – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Feb 10 – Eleven Bar, Maroochydore QLD
Feb 11 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Feb 17 – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Mar 3 – The Corner, Richmond VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.

36 mins ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

12 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Sentenced To 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

14 hours ago
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
Pete Doherty Expecting First Child

Pete Doherty and his wife Katia de Vidas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

17 hours ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper To Kick Off Small Town Temple Tour in January

Ella Hooper will tour Small Town Temple from late January and all across February 2023.

2 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Will Return To Australian for 2023 Tour

One week after their triumphant one-off Australian performance in New South Wales, promoter Andrew McManus has announced he will be bringing The Corrs back for a national tour in 2023.

2 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
‘Piece of Shit’ Supremacist K*nye W*st Kicked Off Twitter

K*nye W*st, the human turd, the man Jimmy Kimmel called “the Black White Supremacist”, has been suspended from Twitter over more racist comments praising h*tler and merging the Jewish symbol of The Star of David with a swastika.

4 days ago