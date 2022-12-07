The Superjesus To Release New Music In January - Noise11.com

The Superjesus have a new song ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love) coming in January and their first album in 20 years will be released in 2023.

Sarah McLeod tells Noise11.com, “It’s been a long time since we’ve put out a record and it was nerve-wracking for us. It is always nerve-wracking putting out a record. We weren’t ready and now we are ready”.

In 2016 The Superjesus released five songs on the ‘Love and Violence’ EP. “We only had five songs so we put out five songs and we’ve got lots of songs,” Sarah says. “For the last 10 years Ruddy and I have been writing. We’ve just accumulated song after song after song. We had a bank. So we said lets go to the bank. The other day we recorded seven of the best and now we are going to go back in and record another three or four. We are really happy with them”.

The Superjesus will tour with Dallas Crane in early 2023.

THE SUPERJESUS ‘MONEY’ TOUR 2023

with special guests DALLAS CRANE

Tickets available now via thesuperjesus.com

Jan 27 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Jan 28 – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Feb 9 – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Feb 10 – Eleven Bar, Maroochydore QLD

Feb 11 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Feb 17 – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Mar 3 – The Corner, Richmond VIC

