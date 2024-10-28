 The Twilight At Taronga 2025 Series Line-up Is Here - Noise11.com
The Twilight At Taronga 2025 Series Line-up Is Here

by Noise11.com on October 29, 2024

in News

The Cruel Sea, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Spiderbait, DMA’s, Baby Animals and Boy & Bear make up just some of the line-up for the 2025 Twilight At Taronga series.

2025 has a big list of all Australian artists.

Leila Davis, Divisional Director Marketing, Comms and Fundraising said, “Twilight at Taronga is more than just a magical night under the stars; it’s an opportunity to support Taronga’s critical conservation programs and truly make a difference for Australia’s unique wildlife. As you gather with friends to enjoy breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour and the sounds of talented Australian artists, know that your ticket has the power to protect and directly contributes to the creation of Taronga’s new wildlife hospital. Together, we’re not only celebrating nature and culture, but also ensuring a brighter future for the incredible wildlife that call Taronga and this country home.”

All sales will help build Australia’s first dedicated Wildlife Veterinary Teaching Hospital to help protect the future of Australian wildlife.

A ticket with the power to protect, Taronga is not-for-profit.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2025 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Proceeds contribute to Taronga Zoo’s new Wildlife Hospital

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7 – DMA’S
Supported by Finnoguns Wake | Gates 6pm

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8 – THE CRUEL SEA
Supported by Loose Content | Gates 6pm

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14 – BOY & BEAR
Supported by Haley Holgate | Gates 6pm

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15 – JUSTINE CLARKE
Lil’ Twilight 10am | Gates 9am

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15 – COMEDY GALA
Featuring Joel Creasey, Georgie Carroll (UK), Dave Thornton, Bron Lewis and more!
Gates 6pm

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21 – PETER GARRETT & THE ALTER EGOS
Supported by Jem Cassar-Daley | Gates 6pm

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 22 – EMMA MEMMA
Lil’ Twilight 10am | Gates 9am

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 22 – DAVID CAMPBELL
Supported by Karen Lee Andrews | Gates 6pm

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28 – SPIDERBAIT
Supported by DOWNGIRL | Gates 6pm

SATURDAY MARCH 1 – MIDDLE KIDS
Supported by EGOISM | Gates 6pm

FRIDAY MARCH 7 – BABY ANIMALS & KILLING HEIDI
Supported by Joan & the Giants | Gates 6pm

SATURDAY MARCH 8 – BJORN AGAIN
Gates 6pm

Tickets on sale Monday November 4 at 10am AEDT: twilightattaronga.org.au

