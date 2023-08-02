 There’s A Brand New Wilco Song Called ‘Evicted’ - Noise11.com
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco photo by Ros O'Gorman

There’s A Brand New Wilco Song Called ‘Evicted’

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2023

in News

Wilco have revealed details of the next album ‘Cousin’ and preview the album with the song ‘Evicted’.

‘Evicted’ was directed by Welsh musician Cate Le Bon, who is no relation to Simon Le Bon. She calls herself that as a tribute to him. Cate has released six of her own albums and two as a member of DRINKS.

‘Cousin’ will be the 13th Wilco album and comes soon after 2022’s ‘Cruel Country’.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman
The Living End To Reissue Expanded Edition Of Debut Album

The Living End will celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album with an expanded reissue in October and a hometown show in November.

2 days ago
Tori Amos, palais Melbourne 2014, ros ogorman photo
Pink and Brandi Carlile and Tori Amos Perform Tributes To Sinead O’Connor

Brandi Carlile joined Pink in Cincinnati on Wednesday night to honor Sinéad O’Connor with a cover of her Prince hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

5 days ago
Tom Morello photo by Ros OGorman
Tom Morello Made Honorary Citizen of Pratiglione, Italy

Tom Morello is now a honorary citizen of Pratiglione in Italy, his ancestral hometown.

5 days ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Morrissey Rips Into The Industry That Destroyed Sinéad O’Connor

Morrissey has ripped the music industry a new arsehole over the treatment of Sinéad O’Connor when she was alive.

6 days ago
Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
Duff McKagan Premieres ‘I Saw God On 10th St.’

Duff McKagan has premiered a new song ‘I Saw God on 10th St’ ahead of the 10 October 2023 release of his next album ‘Lighthouse’.

6 days ago
Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tributes Flow for Sinéad O’Connor

Tributes have been flowing from music stars worldwide following the passing of Sinéad O'Connor. Bryan Adams, Cat Stevens, Billy Bragg and Ron Sexsmith have posted tributes.

7 days ago
Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinéad O’Connor Dies at the Age Of 56

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56. She was born 8 December, 1966.

7 days ago