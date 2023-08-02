There’s A Brand New Wilco Song Called ‘Evicted’ - Noise11.com

Wilco have revealed details of the next album ‘Cousin’ and preview the album with the song ‘Evicted’.

‘Evicted’ was directed by Welsh musician Cate Le Bon, who is no relation to Simon Le Bon. She calls herself that as a tribute to him. Cate has released six of her own albums and two as a member of DRINKS.

‘Cousin’ will be the 13th Wilco album and comes soon after 2022’s ‘Cruel Country’.

