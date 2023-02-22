 They Might Be Giants To Perform ‘Flood’ Album In Australia - Noise11.com
They Might Be Giants

They Might Be Giants To Perform ‘Flood’ Album In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2023

in News

They Might Be Giants will perform their 1990 album ‘Flood’ in its entirety when they tour Australia in 2023.

‘Flood’, the third album for They Might Be Giants, was the bands major label debut through Elektra. It was the album with ‘Birdhouse To Your Soul’.

In 2013, They Might Be Giants performed the entire ‘Flood’ album in reverse order and released it as the live album ‘Flood Live In Australia’ in 2015.

The band was due to perform the album on a world tour in 2020 to mark the 30th anniversary of its release. These are the make-good dates for the tour that didn’t happen because of the pandemic.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Tour Dates
Thursday 5 October – The Tivoli, Brisbane
Friday 6 October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 7 October – The Forum, Melbourne
Sunday 8 October – The Gov, Adelaide
Wednesday 11 October – Astor Theatre, Perth

Noise11.com

