They Might Be Giants To Perform ‘Flood’ Album In Australia - Noise11.com

They Might Be Giants will perform their 1990 album ‘Flood’ in its entirety when they tour Australia in 2023.

‘Flood’, the third album for They Might Be Giants, was the bands major label debut through Elektra. It was the album with ‘Birdhouse To Your Soul’.

In 2013, They Might Be Giants performed the entire ‘Flood’ album in reverse order and released it as the live album ‘Flood Live In Australia’ in 2015.

The band was due to perform the album on a world tour in 2020 to mark the 30th anniversary of its release. These are the make-good dates for the tour that didn’t happen because of the pandemic.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Tour Dates

Thursday 5 October – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday 6 October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 7 October – The Forum, Melbourne

Sunday 8 October – The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday 11 October – Astor Theatre, Perth

