Thrice To Return To Australia And New Zealand In 2026 With New Album ‘Horizons/West' - Noise11.com

American post-hardcore veterans Thrice will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026 for their first headline tour in nearly a decade. The tour will showcase music from their new album Horizons/West, the companion to 2021’s Horizons/East, alongside a career-spanning set of fan favourites.

Formed in Irvine, California in 1998, Thrice emerged from the Southern California hardcore scene and built their reputation through a mix of intensity, melody, and experimentation. Founding members Dustin Kensrue (vocals/guitar) and Teppei Teranishi (lead guitar) first met in high school, later joined by brothers Eddie and Riley Breckenridge on bass and drums, creating a line-up that remains unchanged more than 25 years later.

Thrice first rose to prominence with their breakthrough 2003 album The Artist In The Ambulance, which became a cornerstone of modern post-hardcore and was hailed by Rock Sound as one of its “25 Modern Classics.” The record was followed by the ambitious and experimental Vheissu (2005), which expanded their sound into new sonic territory with piano, synths, and ambient textures.

Their restless creativity reached new heights with The Alchemy Index (2007-2008), a four-part conceptual project themed around the classical elements of fire, water, air and earth. Each part explored a distinct sound, from searing heavy rock to atmospheric folk and electronic experimentation.

After a brief hiatus beginning in 2012, Thrice reunited in 2015 and returned with To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere (2016), reaffirming their position as one of the most vital bands of their era. Since then, the group has continued to evolve with Palms (2018), Horizons/East (2021), and now Horizons/West (2025), each record adding new depth to their catalogue.

Speaking of their connection with fans, frontman Dustin Kensrue says, “It’s always amazing when people say the music got them through something difficult, or became the soundtrack to a pivotal moment in their lives.”

Thrice 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Wednesday 29 April – Auckland, Powerstation

Friday 1 May – Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 2 May – Sydney, Roundhouse

Sunday 3 May – Brisbane, Tivoli

Wednesday 6 May – Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 7 May – Perth, Astor Theatre

Early Bird Presale begins Friday 17 October, 12:00 PM AEDT.

General On Sale Tuesday 21 October, 12:00 PM AEDT.

Tickets: sbmpresents.com/tour/thrice-2026

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)