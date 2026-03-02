I Prevail Announce The Violent Nature Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Michigan rock titans I Prevail will return to Australian stages in June, bringing their headline arena tour, The Violent Nature Tour, along with special guests Imminence and Invent Animate.

by Paul Cashmere

Australia is in for a seismic dose of metalcore when Michigan’s I Prevail descend on the nation this June for what promises to be their biggest Australian tour yet. Kicking off on Sunday 14 June in Perth, the tour will hit Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and conclude on Tuesday 23 June in Sydney, with support from Swedish violincore innovators Imminence and American progressive metalcore outfit Invent Animate.

Formed in Southfield, Michigan in 2013, I Prevail have evolved into one of modern rock’s most compelling forces. Their rise began with a platinum-certified cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” in 2014, which showcased the band’s flair for blending melody with unrelenting heaviness. That same year, the band released their debut EP, Heart vs. Mind, laying the groundwork for a career marked by both critical acclaim and commercial success.

The band’s debut full-length album, Lifelines, arrived in 2016 and quickly achieved gold status in the US and Canada, establishing I Prevail as a band capable of bridging post-hardcore intensity with mainstream accessibility. Their 2019 album, Trauma, further cemented their reputation, earning Grammy Award nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for the single “Bow Down”.

I Prevail’s 2022 release, True Power, pushed the band further into experimental territory, combining elements of metalcore, post-hardcore, nu metal, and even subtle electronic textures. With 2025’s Violent Nature, the band enters a new era, self-produced alongside bassist and keyboardist Jon Eberhard. It marked several firsts: recording in a professional studio for the first time in a decade, and featuring Eric Vanlerberghe as the sole vocalist handling both clean and unclean vocals. Violent Nature demonstrates a band at full creative throttle, balancing intensity, technicality, and emotive depth.

Singles such as “Violent Nature,” “Into Hell,” “Rain,” and “Annihilate Me” reflect a sound that is simultaneously punishing and nuanced.

Over the past decade, I Prevail have performed alongside some of the biggest names in modern rock and metal, including Motionless In White, Pierce The Veil, Halestorm, and Fit For A King, and they have repeatedly impressed Australian audiences with headline runs and festival appearances, most recently at Good Things Festival in 2023.

Joining them on this tour, Imminence have carved out a distinct niche in the metal scene with their blend of classical instrumentation, violin, and heavy Scandinavian metalcore. The band has performed alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, and In Flames, and their Australian appearances have included both festival stages and sold-out headline shows.

American progressive metalcore act Invent Animate round out the lineup. Over the past decade, the band has developed a reputation for intricate compositions, fusing ambient metalcore, djent, and prog elements with socially conscious lyrics. Albums such as Everchanger, Heavener, and the 2025 EP Bloom in Heaven with Silent Planet have showcased their emotive and technical prowess, with live performances that consistently find beauty in chaos.

I Prevail’s Violent Nature Australian tour represents a convergence of decades of experience, international acclaim, and forward-thinking artistry. Fans can expect nights of intense, cathartic music that span metalcore aggression, melodic complexity, and emotional resonance.

Tour Dates

SUNDAY 14 JUNE, Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

TUESDAY 16 JUNE, Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

THURSDAY 18 JUNE, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

SUNDAY 21 JUNE, Riverstage, Brisbane

TUESDAY 23 JUNE, Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday 4 March @ 2pm local time.

General tickets on sale Tuesday 10 March @ 2pm local time from destroyalllines.com

