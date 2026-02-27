Tame Impala Announce Additional Arena Dates For Deadbeat Tour After Massive Ticket Demand - Noise11.com

Kevin Parker’s Tame Impala expand the Deadbeat Tour with new Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney shows after multiple arena sell-outs across Australia.

by Paul Cashmere

Tame Impala have added three new Australian arena shows to their upcoming Deadbeat Tour after overwhelming demand saw seven dates sell out within hours of going on sale. The announcement confirms the continued domestic dominance of Kevin Parker’s globally acclaimed psychedelic project, with extra performances now locked in for Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this October.

Promoters Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and Laneway Presents confirmed the additional concerts on 27 February following what has already become one of the fastest-selling Australian tours of the year. The expanded run will see a third and final Brisbane performance added at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 9 October, a fourth and final Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena on 17 October, and a third Sydney date at Qudos Bank Arena on 21 October.

Tickets for the newly announced concerts went on sale at 4pm AEDT today, with demand expected to mirror the rapid sell-outs that defined the initial onsale earlier in the day.

The scale of the response reflects Tame Impala’s unique trajectory from Perth studio project to one of Australia’s most successful international music exports. Since emerging from the local indie scene in the late 2000s, Kevin Parker has transformed Tame Impala into a headline arena act worldwide, blending psychedelic rock foundations with electronic production techniques that reshaped modern alternative pop.

Early albums Innerspeaker and Lonerism established Parker as a meticulous songwriter and sonic architect, earning critical acclaim and international festival recognition. The commercial breakthrough arrived with Currents in 2015, which repositioned Tame Impala within mainstream pop culture while maintaining experimental credibility. Follow-up releases further expanded Parker’s reach, leading to collaborations across pop, hip hop and electronic music while maintaining Tame Impala as a singular creative vision rather than a traditional band structure.

The Deadbeat Tour marks Tame Impala’s return to large-scale Australian touring following years dominated by international commitments and festival appearances. Arena demand across multiple cities indicates sustained local momentum despite Parker’s increasingly global focus, with Australian audiences continuing to treat Tame Impala performances as major cultural events rather than routine tour cycles.

Melbourne remains a particular hotspot for ticket sales, with the first two Rod Laver Arena dates selling out immediately and the third night already approaching capacity. Promoters have issued a low-ticket alert for the Friday 16 October performance, suggesting the newly added fourth show may represent the final opportunity for Victorian fans to secure tickets.

A similar pattern has emerged in Perth, Parker’s hometown, where a second RAC Arena show was added to meet demand and is also nearing sell-out status. Brisbane and Sydney audiences responded with equal urgency, prompting organisers to expand both cities’ runs to three performances each.

Joining Tame Impala on the Deadbeat Tour is Australian electronic artist, songwriter and producer Ninajirachi, whose inclusion reflects Parker’s ongoing connection to emerging electronic music culture. The pairing highlights the evolution of Tame Impala’s sound over the past decade, where synthesisers, dance rhythms and studio experimentation have become as central as guitars once were.

All shows on the Deadbeat Tour are licensed all ages, reinforcing the cross-generational appeal Tame Impala now commands. Parker’s music has increasingly bridged audiences spanning indie rock listeners, electronic fans and mainstream pop audiences, a rare convergence that has helped sustain arena-level demand across multiple touring cycles.

With additional shows now confirmed and several performances already sold out months in advance, the Deadbeat Tour is shaping as one of the defining Australian live runs of 2026. The rapid expansion of dates signals both the scale of anticipation surrounding new material and the enduring strength of Tame Impala’s live reputation at home.

Tame Impala Deadbeat Tour – Australia 2026

With Special Guest Ninajirachi

Friday 9 October, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 10 October, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Sold Out)

Sunday 11 October, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Sold Out)

Wednesday 14 October, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (Sold Out)

Thursday 15 October, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (Sold Out)

Friday 16 October, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (Low Tickets)

Saturday 17 October, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (New Show)

Monday 19 October, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (Sold Out)

Tuesday 20 October, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (Sold Out)

Wednesday 21 October, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (New Show)

Saturday 24 October, Perth, RAC Arena (Sold Out)

Sunday 25 October, Perth, RAC Arena

Tickets on sale now via authorised ticket outlets.

