Tim Westwood Charged With Multiple Counts of Rape and Sexual Assault - Noise11.com

Former BBC Radio 1 and Capital Xtra DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with multiple counts of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault after a lengthy investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police.

The 68-year-old British broadcaster, who was once one of the most influential figures in UK hip-hop radio, faces fifteen charges relating to alleged offences involving seven women. The allegations span more than three decades, between 1983 and 2016, and include four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Westwood is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 November 2025.

The alleged offences involve women who were aged between 17 and their early 20s at the time. According to police, the earliest incident is said to have occurred in 1983, when a 17-year-old girl was allegedly indecently assaulted in Fulham, London. Another woman in her 20s was allegedly assaulted in Vauxhall in 1986.

Between 1995 and 1996, a female aged between 17 and 18 was allegedly raped and indecently assaulted in London. Another woman of a similar age was allegedly raped and indecently assaulted between 2000 and 2001.

Further allegations include the rape of a woman in her 20s in London in 2010, a sexual assault of another woman in Stroud the same year, and a sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in the Finchley area in 2016.

Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said prosecutors had determined there was sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. “It is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” he said. “The defendant has the right to a fair trial and it is extremely important that there be no reporting or commentary that could prejudice these proceedings.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police acknowledged the courage of those who came forward. “It takes courage to report allegations of this nature,” he said. “The women who have done so have placed their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support. Our investigation remains open and we would encourage anyone affected by this case or anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.”

The charges follow years of allegations made against Westwood, who was a major figure in the rise of hip-hop radio in Britain. In 2022, the BBC and The Guardian published a joint investigation in which 18 women accused him of predatory sexual behaviour and unwanted advances between 1992 and 2017. Westwood denied all claims of misconduct at the time.

Born Timothy Westwood in Lowestoft, Suffolk, in 1957, he is the son of the late Anglican Bishop of Peterborough, Bill Westwood. His early career began on London’s pirate radio scene in the late 1970s before moving to Kiss FM, which he co-owned. By 1987, he had joined Capital Radio and went on to become the first nationally recognised hip-hop DJ in Britain.

In 1994, Westwood launched The Rap Show on BBC Radio 1, introducing mainstream UK audiences to American hip-hop artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy, Jay-Z, and Eminem. His outspoken style and high-profile interviews made him one of the most recognisable names in British radio.

Westwood hosted the UK version of MTV’s Pimp My Ride from 2005 to 2007 and released fourteen compilation albums, including The Platinum Edition, which became the biggest-selling British urban album of 2003. He won multiple MOBO Awards for Best Radio DJ and received the Radio Academy’s John Peel Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2010.

In 1999, he was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Kennington, south London, an incident he later said was connected to gang-related threats.

Despite his success, Westwood’s reputation has been overshadowed in recent years by numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Following the 2022 investigation, he stepped down from his Capital Xtra show and has largely withdrawn from public life.

The Metropolitan Police investigation remains ongoing. Authorities continue to encourage anyone affected by the case to contact specialist officers or independent organisations such as Rape Crisis for support.

Westwood maintains his innocence and denies all charges.

