UK Radio Legend Andy Peebles Dies Aged 76 - Noise11.com

Former BBC Radio One DJ Andy Peebles has died at the age of 76.

Peebles was one of the last people to interview John Lennon just two days before Lennon was murdered in New York in 1980.

Andy was a presenters on Radio 1 from 1978 to 1992. He began his radio career at BBC Radio in Manchester in 1973. Andy also hosted the British television pop show Top of the Pops 15 times.

