TISM Announce Final Support Acts For Exclusive Melbourne Show - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne’s own TISM are set to deliver a landmark one-off performance at PICA this May, with a stacked lineup featuring Drunk Mums, Hot Machine, Sandy Dish, The Belair Lip Bombs, Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise and Large Mirage.

by Paul Cashmere

TISM, one of Australia’s most genre-defying and provocatively anonymous bands, will headline an exclusive Melbourne event at PICA on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The show coincides with the international theatrical debut of their Death To Art Live film, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience the band in a unique cinematic and live hybrid setting.

The Melbourne showcase rounds out TISM’s ongoing revival, following their headline return via the 2022 Good Things Festival and 2024 Death To Art Tour. Alongside TISM, a selection of Australia’s most vibrant rock acts will perform, including Cairns-originated garage-punk veterans Drunk Mums, rising classic-rock firebrands Hot Machine, and the long-awaited return of Sandy Dish. These additions cement the event as a significant moment in Australia’s live music calendar, highlighting the diversity of the contemporary local scene.

Drunk Mums, formed across Cairns and Kyneton Country Victoria, have built a career spanning three LPs, three EPs, and over 50 original tracks, accumulating more than 30 million streams globally. Their influence on bands like The Chats is widely acknowledged, with national tours and international appearances across the US, UK, Europe, Indonesia, and New Zealand. They have also performed at major festivals such as Laneway, Big Sound, Boogie, Nitchfest, River Rocks, and Paradise.

Hot Machine emerged in mid-2023 as a five-piece all-girl rock outfit delivering nostalgia-infused classic rock with anthemic choruses and a tight rhythm section. In under three years, the band has toured nationally with Rose Tattoo, Wolfmother, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and internationally with Guitar Wolf and The D4, supporting artists including Cherie Currie, Supersuckers, and Nashville Pussy. Their debut EP, Leather and Steel, positioned them as a major force on the Melbourne rock circuit, with a full-length album scheduled for release later in 2026.

Sandy Dish, known for their cheekily irreverent garage-punk, return following a hiatus punctuated by a mix of global disruptions, cultural commentary, and years of careful production. Their latest record, crafted over three years, captures a concise 26-minute burst of high-energy rock, cementing their place as a beloved institution in Australian underground music.

Additional supporting acts include Frankston indie rockers The Belair Lip Bombs, Melbourne synth-punks Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise, and psychedelic hard-rock ensemble Large Mirage, all of whom bring their own distinctive sounds to the Melbourne stage.

TISM first emerged in the late 1980s, quickly establishing a reputation for audacious anonymity, genre-blurring experimentation, and sharp satirical commentary. Across seven studio albums, including Machiavelli and the Four Seasons and their latest Death To Art, the band has earned two ARIA Awards, millions of streams, and a legendary live reputation that blends music with theatrical performance. Their influence spans decades, inspiring both underground and mainstream acts to push musical and visual boundaries.

This event follows TISM’s gradual reemergence via secret shows and festival appearances, reflecting a broader trend of veteran Australian bands revisiting live performance while bridging traditional rock with contemporary digital and cinematic presentation. The Death To Art Live screening offers a fusion of film and live music, presenting a template that other acts may explore in the evolving concert landscape.

While TISM’s anonymity and satirical tone can polarise audiences, the band’s careful curation of support acts demonstrates a focus on both legacy and innovation. Critics who argue for a “classic rock revival” versus contemporary underground representation may find the eclectic lineup-ranging from garage punk to psychedelic rock-illustrates TISM’s commitment to musical diversity rather than nostalgia alone.

For Melbourne music fans, this is an unmissable night. TISM’s performance at PICA is not only a celebration of their decades-long career but also a showcase of Australia’s dynamic rock scene in 2026. Tickets are on sale now, and given the once-off nature of the event, fans are advised to secure their spots without delay.

Tickets: davidroywilliams.com

TISM Presents:

TISM

Saturday 2 May, 2026 With Special Guests

The Belair Lip Bombs

Drunk Mums,

Hot Machine

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practise

Large Mirage,

Sandy Dish

International Theatrical Debut of Death To Art Live

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