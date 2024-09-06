TISM Premiere ‘70s Football’ Video - Noise11.com

TISM have treated us to the all new ‘70s Football’.
‘70s Football’ is the second taste of the ‘Death To Art’ album, the first TISM album in 20 years.
…and there’s a tour:
TISM
DEATH TO ART TOUR
FIRST HEADLINE TOUR IN 20 YEARS
With an unbelieveable line-up of special guests
Eskimo Joe
Machine Gun Fellatio
Ben Lee
The Mavis’s
Sunday 20 October – Riverstage, Brisbane
Saturday 9 November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Melbourne
Friday 29 November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/tism-death-to-art-tour/
DEATH TO ART TRACK LISTING:
01. Old Skool TISM
02. Death to Art
03. Cunts v Cunts
04. The ‘C’ Word
05. VFA
06. I’ve Gone Hillsong
07. Everybody Needs Somebody To Hate
08. I Can’t Wait for My Generation to Die
09. Creed of Steve Bannon
10. We’re Going to Springvale
11. ’70s Football
12. Selling Drugs, Corner King St and Flinders Lane
13. Cabal of Bozos (Dedicated to Australia’s Laziest Class, the Australian Business Class)
14. Cnut, the Dyslexic King
15. My Man’s Band’s T-Shirt
16. Mein Bandkampf
17. TISM’s Last Will and Testicle
