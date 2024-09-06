TISM Premiere ‘70s Football’ Video - Noise11.com

TISM have treated us to the all new ‘70s Football’.

‘70s Football’ is the second taste of the ‘Death To Art’ album, the first TISM album in 20 years.

…and there’s a tour:

TISM

DEATH TO ART TOUR

FIRST HEADLINE TOUR IN 20 YEARS

With an unbelieveable line-up of special guests

Eskimo Joe

Machine Gun Fellatio

Ben Lee

The Mavis’s

Sunday 20 October – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday 9 November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Melbourne

Friday 29 November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/tism-death-to-art-tour/

DEATH TO ART TRACK LISTING:

01. Old Skool TISM

02. Death to Art

03. Cunts v Cunts

04. The ‘C’ Word

05. VFA

06. I’ve Gone Hillsong

07. Everybody Needs Somebody To Hate

08. I Can’t Wait for My Generation to Die

09. Creed of Steve Bannon

10. We’re Going to Springvale

11. ’70s Football

12. Selling Drugs, Corner King St and Flinders Lane

13. Cabal of Bozos (Dedicated to Australia’s Laziest Class, the Australian Business Class)

14. Cnut, the Dyslexic King

15. My Man’s Band’s T-Shirt

16. Mein Bandkampf

17. TISM’s Last Will and Testicle

