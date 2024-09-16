Tito Jackson Dies At Age 70 - Noise11.com

Tito Jackson of the legendary Jackson 5/The Jacksons has died at the age of 70.

Jackson may have died from a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, his manager Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight.

Toriano (Tito) Jackson was the third of 10 Jackson children. Tito, Jackie and Jermaine Jackson formed the first incarnation of The Jacksons. Michael and Marlon joined to the first three to become Jackson Brothers in 1964 and changing that to Jackson 5 in 1965. In January 1968, Jackson 5 released their first single ‘Big Boy’ on Steeltown Records. In 1969, Jackson 5 signed to Motown Records. The first Motown release ‘I Want You Back’ was a number one hit in America.

Jackson 5’s first four Motown singles went to number one. Second was ‘ABC’, third ‘The Love You Save’ and fourth ‘I’ll Be There’.

In 1976 the group rebranded as The Jacksons. The late 70s gave the world the hits ‘Blame It On The Boogie’, ‘Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)’ and into 1980’s with ‘Can You Feel It’.

In 1984 The Jackson teamed with Mick Jagger for ‘State of Shock’ (no 3 USA, no 4 Australia).

The Jacksons stopped recording after the ‘2300 Jackson Avenue’ album of 1989.

Tito started a solo career in 2003. He appeared as a judge in the UK singing competition ‘Just The Two Of Us’ and was executive producer for the documentary ‘The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty’.

Tito Jackson’s second solo album ‘Under Your Spell’ was released in 2021. It features guest appearances from his brother Marlon, Stevie Wonder, George Benson and Joe Bonamssa.

Tito’s three sons Taj, Taryll and TJ formed the group 3T. Their other Delores married Tito in 1972 when he was 18. They divorced in 1988. She was found dead in 1994. LA businessman Donald Bohana was charged with her murder.

We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father Tito Jackson @titojackson5 was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Please remember to do what our father always preached, “Love One Another.” We love you Pops and will forever miss you. pic.twitter.com/QF2ZEydYT5 — 3T (@3TWorld) September 16, 2024

