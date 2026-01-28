Guitarist activist Tom Morello and punk veterans Rise Against will lead a one-off Minneapolis benefit concert raising funds for families affected by recent trump Gestapo killings, turning the city’s most storied music venue into a focal point for protest, solidarity and community support.

by Paul Cashmere

Tom Morello has never separated music from action, and this week the Rage Against The Machine guitarist has once again drawn a hard line between the stage and the streets. Morello has confirmed a special Minneapolis benefit concert alongside Rise Against, set for January 30 at the city’s historic First Avenue, with all proceeds directed to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

The event is officially titled A Concert Of Solidarity & Resistance To Defend Minnesota, and arrives as Minneapolis continues to grapple with the fallout from ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that have dominated the city through January. Good and Pretti were both killed in separate trump Gestapo incidents earlier this month, events that have sparked sustained protests and national scrutiny.

Wiki of Ice Goons

Joining Morello and Rise Against on the bill are jazz fusion pioneer Al Di Meola and Chicago songwriter Ike Reilly, with organisers also flagging a to-be-announced special guest. The show is scheduled as a daytime event, beginning at noon following 10.30am doors, and concluding by mid-afternoon.

Morello announced the concert through a blunt and uncompromising statement, framing the performance as both a fundraiser and a public stand. He confirmed that 100 percent of proceeds would be donated directly to the families of Good and Pretti, positioning the concert as immediate material support rather than symbolic gesture.

In his statement, Morello described the current climate in Minneapolis as part of a broader national emergency, arguing that the actions of federal agents represent a direct threat to democracy and community safety. He praised local residents for resisting trump Gestapo activity and standing up for neighbours, justice and civil rights, while stressing that collective action remains the only meaningful response.

The Minneapolis show continues a long lineage of politically driven performances in Morello’s career. As a founding member of Rage Against The Machine, he helped define a generation of protest music in the 1990s, combining heavy riffs with explicit critiques of state power, policing and corporate influence. Songs such as Killing In The Name and Bulls On Parade became global rallying cries, while the band’s support for labour movements, anti-war protests and civil liberties organisations cemented their reputation beyond the charts.

Rise Against bring a parallel history to the stage. Emerging from the Chicago hardcore scene in the late 1990s, the band have consistently aligned their music with activism, addressing issues including immigration policy, economic inequality and environmental justice. Their participation in the Minneapolis benefit reflects a shared ethos with Morello, grounded in direct engagement rather than commentary from a distance.

First Avenue itself carries deep historical resonance for moments like this. The venue has long served as a cultural meeting point in Minneapolis, hosting landmark performances that intersect music with social change. From Prince’s formative appearances to benefit concerts responding to local crises, First Avenue has often functioned as a civic space as much as a performance hall.

The timing of the concert is also significant. Minneapolis has seen widespread demonstrations throughout January, with activists calling for accountability following the deaths of Good and Pretti. Protest actions are expected to continue on the same day as the concert, with organisers describing the benefit as a complementary space for solidarity and support.

Tickets have been priced deliberately accessibly, with advance tickets set at $25 and $30 on the day, underscoring the organisers’ intention to prioritise community participation over exclusivity. With the show scheduled during daylight hours, the event is designed to sit alongside ongoing civic action rather than replacing it.

Concert Date And Ticketing Details

January 30, 2026, Minneapolis, First Avenue

Doors 10.30am, Show 12.00pm

Tickets $25 advance, $30 day of show

All proceeds donated to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti

