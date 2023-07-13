Tom Waits Island Years Catalogue Gets Long Overdue Make-Over - Noise11.com

The five Tom Waits albums released through Island Records between 1983 and 1993 have been remastered for the first time.

Tom Waits signed with Island Records after his final Warner album ‘Heartattack and Vine’ was released in 1980.

The five albums on Island were ‘Swordfishtrombones’ (1983), ‘Rain Dogs’ (1985), ‘Frank’s Wild Years’ (1987), ‘Bone Machine’ (1992’ and ‘The Black Rider’ (1993).

One of the songs from those albums was ‘Downtown Train’ from ‘Rain Dogs’, later a hit for Rod Stewart.

The new reissues were remastered by Chris Bellman with Waits’ engineer Karl Derfler. Waits and his wife Kathleen Brennan project managed the reissues.

Waits only ever toured Australia twice in 1979 and 1981.

