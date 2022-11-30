 Tommy Lee’s House Broken into Again - Noise11.com
Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee’s House Broken into Again

by Paul Cashmere on November 30, 2022

in News

Tommy Lee has once again been the victim of a burglary at his Calabasas home in California.

TMZ says the thief took a mirror and some handles but trashed the place causing about $5000 damage.

Lee has had the house on the market for a number of years but has been unsuccessful in finding a new owner. The 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom house is listed for $4,599,000.

