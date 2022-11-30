Tommy Lee’s House Broken into Again - Noise11.com

Tommy Lee has once again been the victim of a burglary at his Calabasas home in California.

TMZ says the thief took a mirror and some handles but trashed the place causing about $5000 damage.

Lee has had the house on the market for a number of years but has been unsuccessful in finding a new owner. The 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom house is listed for $4,599,000.

