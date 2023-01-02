 Tony Iommi Confirms Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin Albums To Be Released In 2023 Box Set - Noise11.com
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tony Iommi Confirms Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin Albums To Be Released In 2023 Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2023

in News

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi has confirmed that a box set featuring the five Black Sabbath albums with Tony Martin as lead singer will be released in 2023.

In his New Year’s message Tony said, “We’re gonna have the Tony Martin box set and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray. I’m looking forward to that, because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great. They wanted to see when it’s coming out. And we’ve done ’em in succession, really, with these albums. You can’t just bring everything out together; it has to come out in times. So we’ve had all the original SABBATH stuff come out, box sets, and then we’ve got the Ronnie stuff and then the next thing will be the Tony Martin and then my solo stuff. So it’s gonna be busy again”.

Martin was the Black Sabbath singer on 1987’s ‘The Eternal Idol’, 1989’s ‘Headless Cross’, 1990’s ‘Tyr’, 1994’s ‘Cross Purposes’ and 1995’s ‘Forbidden’.

Tony replaced Glenn Hughes who sang on 1986’s ‘Seventh Star’ and Ian Gillan who sang lead on 1983’s ‘Born Again’.

Martin was the second longest serving Black Sabbath singer after Ozzy Osbourne. In 2022 he released his solo album ‘Thorns’.

Black Sabbath singers:

Ozzy Osbourne (1968 to 1977, 1997 to 2006, 2011 to 2017)

Albums:

Black Sabbath (1970)
Paranoid (1970)
Master of Reality (1971)
Vol. 4 (1972)
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)
Sabotage (1975)
Technical Ecstasy (1976)
Never Say Die (1978)
13 (2013)

Dave Walker (1977 to 1978)
(Did not release any albums with Sabbath)

Ronnie James Dio (1979 to 1982, 1991 to 1992, 2006 to 2010 as Heaven and Hell)

Albums:

Heaven and Hell (1980)
Mob Rules (1981)

Ian Gillan (1982 to 1984)

Album:

Born Again (1983)

Glenn Hughes (1985 to 1986)

Album:

Seventh Star (1986)

Tony Martin (1987 to 1997)

Albums:

Headless Cross (1989)
Tyr (1990)
Dehumaniser (1992)
Cross Purposes (1994)
Forbidden (1995)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Sir Brian May Is A Good Knight Sending A Thank You Message

The newly knighted Sir Brian May has sent a special message to fans following his knighthood by King Charles III in the New Year’s Honors.

19 hours ago
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Treat Fans To McCartney’s ‘Every Night’ For New Years

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick serenaded their fans with a home-made acoustic version of Paul McCartney’s ‘Every Night’ for New Year.

19 hours ago
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch David Byrne Join Miley Cyrus for New Years Eve Performance

David Byrne spent New Years Eve with Miley Cyrus and they knocked out a David Bowie classic, one of David’s solo songs and he also joined Sia for ‘Unstoppable’.

21 hours ago
Peter Criss in Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Peter Criss Performing His Kiss ‘Dynasty’ Track ‘Dirty Livin’ On New Years Eve

Peter Criss gave a special performance of the Kiss ‘Dynasty’ track ‘Dirty Livin’ from his home on New Years Eve.

22 hours ago
Anita Pointer memorial image from Pointer Sisters official website
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies At Age 74

Anita Pointer, the second oldest member of the Pointer Sisters, has died from cancer at the age of 74.

23 hours ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth Says Love Affair With Eddie Van Halen Was The Best He Ever Had

David Lee Roth says working with Eddie Van Halen was "better than any love affair".

1 day ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
King Knights Queen, Arise Sir Brian May

Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted by King Charles III and is now Sir Brian May.

3 days ago