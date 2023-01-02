Tony Iommi Confirms Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin Albums To Be Released In 2023 Box Set - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi has confirmed that a box set featuring the five Black Sabbath albums with Tony Martin as lead singer will be released in 2023.

In his New Year’s message Tony said, “We’re gonna have the Tony Martin box set and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray. I’m looking forward to that, because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great. They wanted to see when it’s coming out. And we’ve done ’em in succession, really, with these albums. You can’t just bring everything out together; it has to come out in times. So we’ve had all the original SABBATH stuff come out, box sets, and then we’ve got the Ronnie stuff and then the next thing will be the Tony Martin and then my solo stuff. So it’s gonna be busy again”.

Martin was the Black Sabbath singer on 1987’s ‘The Eternal Idol’, 1989’s ‘Headless Cross’, 1990’s ‘Tyr’, 1994’s ‘Cross Purposes’ and 1995’s ‘Forbidden’.

Tony replaced Glenn Hughes who sang on 1986’s ‘Seventh Star’ and Ian Gillan who sang lead on 1983’s ‘Born Again’.

Martin was the second longest serving Black Sabbath singer after Ozzy Osbourne. In 2022 he released his solo album ‘Thorns’.

Black Sabbath singers:

Ozzy Osbourne (1968 to 1977, 1997 to 2006, 2011 to 2017)

Albums:

Black Sabbath (1970)

Paranoid (1970)

Master of Reality (1971)

Vol. 4 (1972)

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)

Sabotage (1975)

Technical Ecstasy (1976)

Never Say Die (1978)

13 (2013)

Dave Walker (1977 to 1978)

(Did not release any albums with Sabbath)

Ronnie James Dio (1979 to 1982, 1991 to 1992, 2006 to 2010 as Heaven and Hell)

Albums:

Heaven and Hell (1980)

Mob Rules (1981)

Ian Gillan (1982 to 1984)

Album:

Born Again (1983)

Glenn Hughes (1985 to 1986)

Album:

Seventh Star (1986)

Tony Martin (1987 to 1997)

Albums:

Headless Cross (1989)

Tyr (1990)

Dehumaniser (1992)

Cross Purposes (1994)

Forbidden (1995)

