Tori Amos To Tour Again in 2023 - Noise11.com

 Tori Amos To Tour Again in 2023
Tori Amos, palais Melbourne 2014, ros ogorman photo

Tori Amos at The Palais, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tori Amos To Tour Again in 2023

by Music-News.com on October 4, 2022

in News

Tori Amos has announced a string of live dates. Following on from the success of her 2021 album, Ocean To Ocean, and her sell-out tour of 2022, Amos is set to return to the UK for six further dates, which will include a night at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Amos’s 2023 Ocean To Ocean Tour will visit Edinburgh on the 25th March, The Ulster Hall in Belfast on 27th March, 28th March at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, 31st March at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, 1st April at the Cambridge Corn Exchange and the final night will see the singer take to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 3rd April.

Ocean To Ocean was critically lauded upon its release in 2021. The album and the subsequent tour served as a reminder of how dynamic, motivated and passionate Amos is as an artist: the upcoming six nights of UK concerts are certain to please her dedicated fanbase.

music-news.com

