Twisted Sister Cancel 50th Anniversary Shows As Dee Snider Steps Away - Noise11.com

Health issues force the abrupt end of the band’s long planned return, casting uncertainty over the future of one of heavy metal’s most enduring names.

by Paul Cashmere

Twisted Sister’s 50th anniversary celebrations have come to a sudden and sobering halt, with the band cancelling all scheduled performances following the unexpected resignation of lead singer Dee Snider. The announcement ends months of anticipation surrounding the veteran band’s return to the stage and leaves the future of Twisted Sister unresolved.

In a joint statement issued by founding members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, the band confirmed that all shows, beginning with the April 25 performance in Sao Paulo, Brazil and running through the northern summer, have been cancelled. The statement cited Snider’s sudden departure, driven by a series of serious health challenges, as the reason for the decision, adding that the band’s future will be determined in the coming weeks.

A second, more personal statement shed light on the toll that more than five decades of relentless performance has taken on Snider. Now 70, the singer has been dealing with degenerative arthritis for years and has undergone multiple surgeries simply to remain stage ready. Even then, he was often limited to performing only a handful of songs at a time while in pain. More recently, Snider discovered that the same intensity he brought to his life’s work has also affected his heart, leaving him unable to continue performing at the physical extremes that defined his career.

For Snider, the prospect of scaling back was never an option. He acknowledged that slowing down was incompatible with how he understood rock and roll, choosing instead to walk away rather than risk becoming a diminished version of himself. His decision draws a definitive line under a performing career built on total commitment and confrontation, both musical and cultural.

The cancellation is particularly poignant given the history behind the anniversary tour. Twisted Sister formed in 1972 in Ho Ho Kus, New Jersey before relocating to Long Island, New York, carving out a reputation through exhaustive club work and theatrical live shows. After years of lineup changes, the classic configuration of Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Dee Snider, Mark “The Animal” Mendoza and A.J. Pero locked in during the early 1980s and went on to record the band’s most influential work.

Early albums Under The Blade and You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll established Twisted Sister as a formidable underground force, but it was Stay Hungry in 1984 that propelled them into the mainstream. Anchored by the anthems We’re Not Gonna Take It and I Wanna Rock, the album sold millions worldwide and made the band a fixture on MTV. Their slapstick humour, confrontational lyrics and exaggerated image set them apart, while Snider’s outspoken defence of artistic freedom during the 1985 US Senate hearings cemented his status beyond the music itself.

Despite later commercial struggles and an initial breakup in 1988, Twisted Sister’s story never truly ended. Reunions, farewell tours and one off appearances followed, including a final run in 2016 after the death of drummer A.J. Pero. Each return reinforced the band’s connection with its audience and its reputation as a live powerhouse.

The most recent reunion announcement in September 2025 promised a full scale world tour to mark 50 years of Twisted Sister. For fans, it felt like one last opportunity to see a band whose influence stretched across heavy metal, hard rock and popular culture. That expectation has now been replaced by uncertainty.

French and Ojeda have asked fans to stay tuned for updates as they consider the band’s next steps. Whether Twisted Sister can or should continue without Snider remains an open question. What is clear is that his decision was not taken lightly and reflects the physical cost of a career lived at full volume.

For a band whose legacy is built on defiance and endurance, this ending is unavoidably stark. Twisted Sister’s music remains, its impact secure, but the stage lights have gone dark for now.

Cancelled Concert Dates and Ticketing Information

April 25, 2026, Sao Paulo, Brazil, venue to be announced, cancelled,

All subsequent 50th anniversary performances scheduled through summer 2026 have been cancelled. Ticket holders are advised to seek refunds from original points of purchase.

