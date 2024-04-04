 Walter Trout and Dee Snider Team Up For ‘I’ve Had Enough’ - Noise11.com
Walter Trout

Walter Trout (supplied)

Walter Trout and Dee Snider Team Up For ‘I’ve Had Enough’

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2024

in News

Blues legend Walter Trout has teamed up with rock legend Dee Snider for ‘I’ve Had Enough’ on Trout’s new album ‘Broken’.

Now there’s a video for the song:

‘Broken’ was released on March 1, 2024, not long after Walter toured Australia in January and February.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Walter Trout:

