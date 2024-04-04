Walter Trout and Dee Snider Team Up For ‘I’ve Had Enough’ - Noise11.com

Blues legend Walter Trout has teamed up with rock legend Dee Snider for ‘I’ve Had Enough’ on Trout’s new album ‘Broken’.

Now there’s a video for the song:

‘Broken’ was released on March 1, 2024, not long after Walter toured Australia in January and February.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Walter Trout:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

