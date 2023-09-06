 U2 About To Start Vegas Residency Without Larry Mullen Jr - Noise11.com
The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

U2 About To Start Vegas Residency Without Larry Mullen Jr

by Music-News.com on September 7, 2023

in News

U2 will miss drummer Larry Mullen Jr when they start their Las Vegas residency without him behind the kit.

U2 are set to kick off their ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ run on September 29, but they will be taking to the stage without Larry as he is still recovering from surgery, and so Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg is filling in.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, bassist Adam Clayton said: “The whole band and I’m sure the audience are going to be very sad and miss Larry.

“He wants to come back, he wants to be able to have a long career and continue his drumming so he’s taking care of those injuries.”

Bono, Adam and guitarist The Edge will take to the stage with Krezip drummer Bram, and they have their bandmate’s blessing.

Adam added: “He’s very much behind the idea of us going on stage with Bram.

“I’m sure for Larry it’s a difficult moment to know that your band are going on stage and you’re not with them.”

The musician pointed out that the ‘With or Without You’ group had to adjust a few years ago “when Bono couldn’t perform with us”, which led to some surprise guests.

He recalled: “Bruce Springsteen stepped in which is quite a strange one as well, actually Chris Martin did a turn as well.

“It happens in the life of bands.

“I think Larry is probably quite sanguine about it and realises he needs to get his health back together again.”

Announcing their stint of shows at the Sphere, the band admitted they were facing a tough task taking on the gigs without their bandmate.

Back in March, they said: “It’s going to take all we’ve got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right.

“The Sphere show has been in the works for a long time. We don’t want to let people down, least of all our audience… the truth is we miss them as much as they appear to miss us… our audience was always the fifth member of the band.

“Bottom line, U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood Give More Details of Hackney Diamonds

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood spoke to world media after the launch of The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds album and gave more details of the songs, guests and a potential live tour for the USA in 2024.

5 hours ago
Kiko Loureiro
Megadeth Guitarist Pulls Out Of Tour

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has pulled out of the band's world tour so he can spend more time with his family.

15 hours ago
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds art
The Rolling Stones Officially Launch ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Album and Premiere ‘Angry’ Video

The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be released on October 20, 2023.

17 hours ago
John Schumann and The Waifs
John Schumann Records New Shane Nicholson Produced I Was Only 19’ With The Waifs

John Schumann has marked the 40th anniversary of his iconic Redgum song ‘I Was Only 19’ with a new version with The Waifs, produced by Shane Howard.

1 day ago
Howard Jones Celebrate It Together
Howard Jones To Release Four Disc Compilation

Howard Jones will release a 4CD compilation ‘Celebrate It Together: The Very Best of Howard Jones 1983-2023’ to mark his 40 year career.

1 day ago
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Extreme Kick Off Australian Tour In Melbourne

Extreme are back in Australia for what is only their third ever Australian tour. Extreme first toured Australia in 1993 and then not again until 2018. That may seem infrequent but then again so are the albums. There have only been six Extreme albums in 35 years.

1 day ago
Living Colour at The Forum Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Living Colour Select Led Zeppelin For First Song On First Australian Show

Living Colour are back in Australia for the first time since 2018 and their song of choice to open the first show of the Australian tour was Led Zeppelin’s classic ‘Rock and Roll’.

2 days ago