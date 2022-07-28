UB40 Debut Official Video for 2022 Commonwealth Games - Noise11.com

UB40 have premiered a brand new video for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Introducing ‘Champion’.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin in Birmingham, UK on 8 August.
UB40 with Robin Campbell, will tour Australia in January 2023.
AUSTRALIAN 2023 TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS HOUSE OF SHEM
Tuesday 10 January, 2023 – Nightquarter – Sunshine Coast, QLD
Wednesday 11 January, 2023 – Eatons Hill – Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 12 January, 2023 – HOTA – Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday 14 January, 2023 – Bigtop – Sydney, NSW
Sunday 15 January, 2023 – Forum – Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 17 January, 2023 – Riverside – Perth, WA
