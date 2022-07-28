 UB40 Debut Official Video for 2022 Commonwealth Games - Noise11.com
UB40

UB40

UB40 Debut Official Video for 2022 Commonwealth Games

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2022

in News

UB40 have premiered a brand new video for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Introducing ‘Champion’.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin in Birmingham, UK on 8 August.

UB40 with Robin Campbell, will tour Australia in January 2023.

AUSTRALIAN 2023 TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS HOUSE OF SHEM

Tuesday 10 January, 2023 – Nightquarter – Sunshine Coast, QLD
Wednesday 11 January, 2023 – Eatons Hill – Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 12 January, 2023 – HOTA – Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday 14 January, 2023 – Bigtop – Sydney, NSW
Sunday 15 January, 2023 – Forum – Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 17 January, 2023 – Riverside – Perth, WA

Get tickets here

https://www.facebook.com/ub40official

