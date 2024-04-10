UB40 To Tour Australia With Eagle-Eye Cherry - Noise11.com

Robin Campbell’s UB40 will return to Australia in October just months after his estranged brother Ali’s UB40 toured the country.

There is no relationship between Robin and Ali anymore. In 2022 Robin told Noise11, “we haven’t seen him since he left. There is no family dynamic. I see all of my family except for him. He left Birmingham, had a new wife and started a new family. He hasn’t spoken to me since he left. It is very strange but he had become a very strange person by that point”.

Watch the 2022 Noise11 Robin Campbell interview:

In a new statement Robin Campbell says; “We’re visiting some pretty exotic places on this world tour including Latin America, the Caribbean and the East, but we are always buzzing to come back to Australia, the welcome we get from the fans down there is special and we can’t wait to return with our new album “UB45’.”

Eagle-Eye Cherry will open for all shows. Eagle-Eye is best known for his 1997 hit ‘Save Tonight’.

UB40 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2024

Saturday 12 October

Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

Sunday 13 October

Eatons Hill (Outdoor), Brisbane

Wednesday 16 October

Hordern Pavilion Sydney

Thursday 17 October

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday 18 October

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 20 October

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

TELSTRA PRESALE

Friday 12 April 1.00pm to Monday 15 April 1.00pm (local time) available here

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE

Wednesday 17 April at 1.00pm (local time)

