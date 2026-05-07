UNIFIED Music Group Expands Into New Zealand With Matt Harvey Appointment - Noise11 Music News

UNIFIED Music Group has officially expanded into New Zealand, appointing veteran artist manager Matt Harvey to lead the company’s long-term commitment to developing Aotearoa artists for global markets while strengthening trans-Tasman music infrastructure.

by Paul Cashmere

UNIFIED Music Group has taken its most significant step yet into the New Zealand music market, announcing Auckland-based manager Matt Harvey as Senior Artist Manager as the Australian independent music powerhouse establishes a deeper foothold across the Tasman.

The appointment signals more than a roster expansion. It positions UNIFIED within a broader movement across the Australasian music sector where independent companies are increasingly investing in regional infrastructure to create sustainable international pathways for artists outside the major label system.

Harvey arrives at UNIFIED with more than two decades of industry experience spanning performance, touring, management and artist development. He first became known internationally as a founding member of Drum And Bass act Concord Dawn, one of New Zealand’s most influential electronic exports of the 2000s. During a decade based in Vienna, Harvey toured extensively through Europe’s club circuit before returning to Auckland in 2016 to focus on management and artist development.

Since then, Harvey has built Southeast into one of New Zealand’s most respected independent management operations alongside day-to-day manager Mandy Keighley. The company has developed a reputation for building live-focused careers in difficult touring and export markets, an increasingly critical challenge for artists from geographically isolated territories such as Australia and New Zealand.

The move immediately folds Harvey’s roster into the broader UNIFIED ecosystem. Among the acts joining the company are Electronic pioneers Shapeshifter, who are currently revisiting their landmark Soulstice album with a 20th anniversary reissue campaign and accompanying live shows.

Indie Rock act Daily J are preparing to release the new single ‘Space Cowboy’ through Community Music on May 15 before heading to Western Australia and later embarking on an extensive run through Canada, the UK and Europe in September. Rising artist Mim Jensen is also preparing a New Zealand tour around her new EP The Muse.

Harvey’s roster further includes Māori producer and DJ Spell, who is preparing new material, as well as former Shihad frontman Jon Toogood, one of the defining figures in New Zealand Rock music over the past three decades.

For UNIFIED, the expansion reflects the company’s broader evolution since launching in Melbourne in 2011. Originally established as an independent management and label operation, the company has grown into one of Australia’s most influential music businesses, spanning artist management, recorded music, touring, merchandise and distribution.

Its management roster now includes acts such as Vance Joy, Jet, Ocean Alley, Violent Soho, Dan Sultan, The Amity Affliction and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers. Through Community Music, launched in 2021, UNIFIED also developed its own distribution and artist services arm supporting independent releases across Australia and overseas.

The company further expanded its distribution ambitions in 2024 following a reported A$10 million investment into Community Music, strengthening its ability to service artists outside the traditional major label structure.

UNIFIED Senior Artist Manager Matt Harvey said the company’s philosophy aligned closely with his long-term vision for artist development.

“It’s incredibly exciting to join an organisation that invests in its people and embraces unconventional thinking,” Harvey said.

“Managers are essential to an artist’s team, and supporting managers is one of the most effective ways to support our artists.

“This is not just an exciting step for me personally, it’s an opportunity to become part of the long-term infrastructure that supports artists in New Zealand, helping local music resonate far beyond its place of origin.”

UNIFIED Artist Management General Manager Ash Hills said the partnership was built around a shared belief in artist-first development.

“At the core of why we are so excited to be working with Matt and Mandy is the shared idea that great music knows no borders,” Hills said.

“UNIFIED has had a profound impact on the Australian music industry by championing great people and artist careers, and we are thrilled to connect with the team who shares those same values in New Zealand.”

The expansion also arrives at a time when New Zealand artists are increasingly finding global audiences through independent channels rather than traditional major label systems. Streaming, direct-to-fan platforms and international touring networks have created new opportunities for artists from smaller markets, but infrastructure and export support remain critical to long-term sustainability.

Harvey’s involvement with MMF Aotearoa as a mentor has already positioned him as an advocate for sustainable career development, particularly around live performance strategy and long-term artist growth. That experience is likely to play a major role as UNIFIED deepens its New Zealand presence.

The company has indicated that further industry engagement initiatives and long-term investment opportunities across the New Zealand sector are expected to follow as the operation develops.

This move reinforces the growing importance of trans-Tasman collaboration at a time when independent music companies are increasingly competing on a global scale while maintaining local identity and artist development at the core of their business models.

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