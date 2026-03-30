APRA Music Awards Nominees Announced For Centenary Ceremony In Sydney - Noise11.com

Amyl And The Sniffers, Paul Kelly, Tame Impala And Ninajirachi Lead The Song Of The Year Field As APRA Marks 100 Years Of Championing Australian Songwriters

by Paul Cashmere

The nominees for the 2026 APRA Music Awards have been announced, setting the stage for a landmark ceremony marking the centenary year of the Australasian Performing Right Association. The awards will be presented on Wednesday 29 April at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, with Julia Zemiro hosting the event and guest presenters including Bernard Fanning, Jessica Mauboy, Mark Coles Smith and Stella Donnelly.

Among the headline nominations is the shortlist for the peer voted APRA Song Of The Year, which brings together five works reflecting the diversity of contemporary Australian songwriting. The finalists are “Dancing2” by Keli Holiday, “iPod Touch” by Ninajirachi, “Jerkin’” by Amyl And The Sniffers, “Loser” by Tame Impala and “Rita Wrote A Letter” by Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly.

The APRA Music Awards recognise achievement in songwriting and publishing performance across the Australian music industry. Founded in 1982, the ceremony has become one of the most significant annual events for songwriters, focusing on the craft behind the music rather than sales alone. The 2026 ceremony carries additional weight as APRA marks 100 years since the organisation was established to protect and represent songwriters and composers.

The Song Of The Year shortlist features several established figures alongside emerging voices. Melbourne punk outfit Amyl And The Sniffers return to the category after winning in 2025, this time nominated for “Jerkin’”, which also appears in the Most Performed Rock Work category. Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, a two time Song Of The Year winner, earns another nomination with “Loser”, a track that continues Parker’s reputation for shaping contemporary psychedelic pop and alternative music.

Paul Kelly’s nomination carries a sense of historical continuity. “Rita Wrote A Letter”, written with his nephew Dan Kelly, acts as a narrative companion to Kelly’s widely recognised classic “How To Make Gravy”. The collaboration introduces Dan Kelly to the awards shortlist for the first time while extending Paul Kelly’s longstanding relationship with the APRA honours.

Electronic producer Nina Wilson, known as Ninajirachi, secures a place in the top five with “iPod Touch”, a collaboration with Darcy Baylis that reflects the growing international presence of Australian electronic music. Adam Hyde, performing under the alias Keli Holiday, rounds out the shortlist with “Dancing2”, co written with Alex Cameron and Konstantin Kersting. The track also appears in the Most Performed Alternative Work category.

Across the full list of nominations, 52 writers appear as first time nominees. Seven of those newcomers receive recognition in two separate categories, highlighting how contemporary songwriting often crosses genre boundaries.

Several returning names appear in other categories. Hilltop Hoods featuring Marlon are nominated for “The Gift” in the Most Performed Hip Hop Or Rap Work category. Jimmy Barnes is recognised in Most Performed Rock Work for “Defiant”, while King Stingray’s “Southerly” also appears in the same field. Sia, the most awarded songwriter in APRA history, receives another nomination with David Guetta for “Beautiful People” in the Most Performed Dance Or Electronic Work category.

The Emerging Songwriter Of The Year category presents another cross section of Australian music’s next generation. Nominees include hip hop artist BARKAA, songwriter Emily Wurramara, Nick Ward, Nina Wilson and the members of Folk Bitch Trio, Grace Sinclair, Heide Peverelle and Jeanie Pilkington.

Beyond the competitive categories, the ceremony will also present the Ted Albert Award For Outstanding Services To Australian Music, with the recipient to be announced on 14 April ahead of the event.

The APRA Music Awards form part of a broader program run by APRA AMCOS recognising composition across multiple fields. Alongside the contemporary music awards, the organisation also presents the Art Music Awards for classical and experimental composition and the Screen Music Awards in partnership with the Australian Guild Of Screen Composers.

For the Australian industry, the APRA honours serve as a reminder that songwriting remains the foundation of recorded music, touring and publishing revenue. As streaming and global collaborations continue to reshape the market, the awards provide a snapshot of how Australian writers are navigating a landscape where genre boundaries are increasingly fluid.

The winners will be revealed when the APRA Music Awards return to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 29 April, marking a century of the organisation’s advocacy for songwriters while highlighting the next generation shaping Australian music.

2026 APRA Music Awards Nominees

Peer-Voted APRA Song Of The Year

Dancing2 – Keli Holiday

iPod Touch – Ninajirachi

Jerkin’ – Amyl And The Sniffers

Loser – Tame Impala

Rita Wrote A Letter – Paul Kelly

Emerging Songwriter Of The Year

BARKAA

Emily Wurramara

Grace Sinclair / Heide Peverelle / Jeanie Pilkington (Folk Bitch Trio)

Nick Ward

Nina Wilson (Ninajirachi)

Most Performed Australian Work

Maybe – Guy Sebastian

Please Don’t Move To Melbourne – Ball Park Music

stay a little longer – ROSÉ

Tell Me – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Touch – KATSEYE

Most Performed Alternative Work

All The Noise – Spacey Jane

car – Royel Otis

Dancing2 – Keli Holiday

Hideaway – Mallrat

Please Don’t Move To Melbourne – Ball Park Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

I’m Yours – Karen Lee Andrews

Let It Rain – Dallas Frasca

Milk & Honey – Tash Sultana

Straight Into The Sun – The Cruel Sea

Survival – Karen Lee Andrews

Most Performed Country Work

BUY THAT GIRL A BEER – Casey Barnes

Dirty Money – Travis Collins

I’m A Boxer – Brad Cox

TROUBLE – Tori Darke & Jay Santilli

Who You Are – Rachael Fahim

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Break My Love – RÜFÜS DU SOL

CAVE – Dom Dolla & Tove Lo

Focus – John Summit feat. CLOVES

Beautiful People – David Guetta & Sia

Tell Me – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

All That I Remember – The Amity Affliction

nerv – Thornhill

RAINDROP – Ocean Grove

Sacred – Parkway Drive

Tether – Make Them Suffer

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

The Gift – Hilltop Hoods feat. Marlon

Party On The Moon – Bliss n Eso

Spinnin’ – ONEFOUR & Nemzzz

The Trap – Rops1

Who’s Back – Skux

Most Performed Pop Work

I Can Die Now – Ruel

Maybe – Guy Sebastian

Press Pause – Kita Alexander

stay a little longer – ROSÉ

Touch – KATSEYE

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Cardio – Larissa Lambert

Julia – Don West

Lil’ Obsession – BOY SODA

Pity Party – PANIA

Vetted – Lithe

Most Performed Rock Work

Defiant – Jimmy Barnes

Everyone Will See It – Old Mervs

Jerkin’ – Amyl And The Sniffers

Southerly – King Stingray

Tangerine – Ocean Alley

Most Performed International Work

APT. – Bruno Mars And ROSÉ

DENIAL IS A RIVER – Doechii

Squabble Up – Kendrick Lamar

That’s So True – Gracie Abrams

Timeless – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

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