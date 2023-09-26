Unreleased Sinead O’Connor Song Features In TV Drama The Woman In The Wall - Noise11.com

What is maybe Sinead O’Connor’s final song ‘The Magdalene Song’ has premiered in the season finale of the BBC series ‘The Woman in the Wall’.

It is understood that O’Connor approved the use of the song in July. She died on 26 July.

David Holmes, the producer of the song told The Guardian, “In the lyrics Sinéad was trying to say, I think, that though she’d been through great turmoil, it would not stop her being who she wanted to be.

“She never really spoke about the meaning of her songs. She used to joke that she would often tell people that her songs were about something completely different to what they were about. But this one – well, it’s called The Magdalene Song.”

The Woman in the Wall is about abuse in the Catholic Church is Ireland. Sinead was a victim of the church and would often talk about the damage it caused her and other women. In 2013, Sinead went public with an open letter to the church.

