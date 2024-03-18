Usher Adds 10th London Show - Noise11.com

Usher has announced his 10th show at The O2 due to phenomenal demand.

Usher is bringing his ‘Usher: Past Present Future’ tour to the UK this April and May, and he’s now set to play 10 nights at the London arena, with the additional date set for March 29.

He said: “Y’all not playing games!! I’ve added a 10th and final show in London due to incredible demand – can’t wait to bring Usher: Past Present Future to The O2 on 29th March.”

Those wishing to nab tickets can sign up for the fan presale via UsherWorld.com, starting Wednesday (20.03.24) at 8am. General sale tickets go on sale at 10am Friday (22.03.24).

After wrapping his O2 run on April 11, Usher will then cross the Channel to play Paris’ Accor Arena on April 15 and April 16.

He will then head to Amsterdam for a mini residency at the Ziggo Dome, from April 22 and 28.

The North American leg also sold-out swiftly, leading to more dates being added due to phenomenal demand, before heading to Berlin for three nights on May 1, 2 and 4.

Usher – who headlined the Super Bowl VIII Halftime Show and released his latest album, ‘Coming Home, last month – initially said of the tour: “It’s been a minute, Europe! I’m as hyped as you are to be back. The love for these shows has been incredible, and I’m truly blessed and thankful for each and every one of you. Seven epic nights in London, four in Amsterdam, two in Paris and Berlin and counting… get ready for an A-TOWN takeover!”

‘Usher: Past Present Future’ UK and European tour dates:

Sat 29 March – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Tues 01 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Wed 02 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Sat 05 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Sun 06 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Tues 08 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Wed 09 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Fri 11 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Tues 15 April – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed 16 April – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tues 22 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed 23 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri 25 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat 26 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon 28 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thurs 01 May – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Fri 02 May – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun 04 May – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Tues 06 May – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Wed 07 May – London, UK – The O2 Arena

