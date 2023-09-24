 Usher Gets The Super Bowl Half Time Gig - Noise11.com
Usher, Noise11.com, photo

Usher

Usher Gets The Super Bowl Half Time Gig

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2023

in News

Usher has been confirmed to headline the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show.

Usher appeared alongside Kim Kardashian in a playful video to announce the big news on Sunday.

In the clip, Kim called Usher and revealed he’s landed the Apple Music Halftime Show, with Usher seen laughing in disbelief as he warned Kim, “Don’t play with me”.

Kim then told Usher the show needs to be a knockout because she’s already seen him perform in Las Vegas, before she cheekily requested several Super Bowl tickets for her famous family and friends.

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

The Grammy Award-winning star promised fans “I’ll see you real soon” and thanked “everyone” who had been involved in helping him land the high-profile gig.

“USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII See you on February 11!” the NFL confirmed on Twitter/X.

This will be the second time Usher has performed at the Super Bowl, after he previously appeared as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas’ show in 2011.

NFL bosses are thrilled to have landed the 44-year-old star for the headline slot at the American football event, which will be held in Paradise, Nevada.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

