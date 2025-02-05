 Van Morrison Announces A Limited UK Run of Dates - Noise11.com
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman

Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman

Van Morrison Announces A Limited UK Run of Dates

by Music-News.com on February 6, 2025

in News

Van Morrison has announced “a rare run of UK live performances”.

Morrison is set to play a handful of intimate concerts at “specially selected” venues, kicking off at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on March 18.

Morrison will then play Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on March 19, the New Theatre Oxford on March 23, and The Subscription Rooms in Stroud, Gloucestershire on March 24.

This month, Van will play two hometown gigs at Whitla Hall in Belfast on February 21 and 22, as well as playing Antwerp, Brussels and The Hague.

Morrison is touring in support of his 2024 album ‘New Arrangements And Duets’, which is made up of unreleased songs from his archive.

He had always wanted to record a duet with Willie Nelson, and was thrilled to do two songs, ‘What’s Wrong With This Picture?’ and ‘Steal My Heart Away’, with Nelson.

He previously told The Sun: “It had been on my mind to do a duet with Willie Nelson for a long, long time but I didn’t get the opportunity.”

After sharing the same stage, the pair headed to a studio in Pittsburgh to get to work and hit it off instantly.

Heaping praise on his duet partner, Van said: “It was absolutely fantastic. Very relaxing and very professional. Willie came in and delivered.

“I played those songs for him and he was into them. There’s not a lot of pondering with this stuff. The less back and forth the better.

“Willie covers all the bases and, to me, he’s very similar to Ray Charles. I like his work and I heard he liked mine.”

‘New Arrangements and Duets’ also features Joss Stone, Curtis Stigers and Kurt Elling.

Van’s last tour was the ‘Accentuate the Positive’ jaunt, named after his 2023 LP, which saw him play London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall last June.

Van Morrison’s March 2025 UK tour dates are:

18 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
19 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
23 – New Theatre Oxford, Oxford
24 – The Subscription Rooms, Stroud

music-news.com

