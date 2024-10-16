 Victor Stranges Next Tribute Is ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’ - Noise11.com
Victor Stranges Next Tribute Is ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2024

in News

After performing the songs of Elvis Costello for the last couple of years in Melbourne, Victor Stranges next musical tribute will be ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’.

The band features Victor Stranges, Anthea Palmer, Stu Thomas (The Stu Thomas Paradox, Dave Graney & The MistLY, Kim Salmon & The Surrealists), Mike Dupp (The Methinks, The Futurists), and Garry Allen (Crossbones Boogie).

As with the Costello show, the Blondie show will go deeper than just the obvious hits.

Blondie released their self-titled debut album in 1976. The b-side to the first single ‘X Offender’ titled ‘In The Flesh’ was a no 2 hit in Australia after Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum talked up the wrong side of the single on ‘Countdown’. Molly’s mistake gave Blondie their first hit anywhere in the world.

‘Denis’ off the second album ‘Plastic Letters’ reached no 12 in Australia and went nowhere in America.

The New York band didn’t have their first US hit until the third album ‘Parallel Lines’ put them at no 1 in the USA, UK and Australia with ‘Heart of Glass’.

‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’ will premiere at Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, Victoria on Sunday 3 November.

