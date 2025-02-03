 Victorian Opera Deliver Outstanding New Production of ‘Follies’ - Noise11.com
Victorian Opera 2025_Follies © Jeff Busby

Victorian Opera 2025 Follies © Jeff Busby

Victorian Opera Deliver Outstanding New Production of ‘Follies’

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2025

News

The Victorian Opera has opened its 2025 season with a spectacular production of the Stephen Sondheim classic ‘Follies’.

‘Follies’ first premiered on Broadway in 1971. The plot centres around an old theatre set for demolition. Before the building is torn down its owner has a farewell party and invites back all of the performers of the past 30 years. This story focuses on Sally Durant Plummer (Antoinette Halloran) and Phyllis Rogers Stone (Marina Prior), two showgirls who performed at the theatre in 1941 and their husbands Buddy Plummer (Alexander Lewis) and Benjamin Stone (Adam Murphy).

The story juxtaposes their “now” with “then” by cleverly ghosting their younger selves alongside themselves with Young Sally (Mia Simonette) and Young Phyllis (Taao Buchanan).

Victorian Opera 2025 Follies © Jeff Busby Victorian Opera 2025 Follies © Jeff Busby

As the couples are drawn back to early memories in the theatre they also reflect on who they were and who they have become as the focus on stage moves from older to younger and back again throughout the performance. The secrets of the relationships where Buddy tells Phyllis that Sally is in love with Ben starts to unfold.

Stephen Sondheim’s brilliance as a lyricist was to tell a complicated story in a simplified form that makes it easy for the audience to understand the mindset of a character so we relate to them on a personal level.

This production by the Victorian Opera with director Stuart Maunder and musical director Phoebe Briggs sticks to the principles of Sondheim. They have delivered an Australian production that could proudly stand alongside the Broadway original.

Victorian Opera 2025 Follies © Jeff Busby

The cast has not only Australian theatre royalty with Marina Prior but the incredible talents of Rhonda Burchmore as Stella Deems, Colette Mann as Emily Whitman, Everlyn Krape as Solange La Fitte.

While watching this I couldn’t help but think of the ground-breaking work of Jeanne Pratt and Ken Mackenzie-Forbes with The Production Company, the years of dedication and perseverance in bringing affordable theatre to Victoria in its 20 years from 1999 until 2019 and the calibre of performers who starred in these productions over the years.

This Victorian Opera performance felt like a passing of the torch (and it was great to see Ken Mackenzie-Forbes at this performance).

Follies stars Marina Prior and Rhonda Burchmore graced many a Production Company show. Marina was in ‘Guys & Dolls’ and Kiss Me, Kate’ for The Production Company. Rhonda Burchmore played the lead role in The Production Company’s very first show ‘Mame’ in 1999. As Jeanne Pratt would always say “see you at the theatre”.

Follies is the first Victorian Opera production for 2025. Throughout 2025 Victorian Opera will present:

Mansfield Park, March-June Ripponlea Estate, Her Majesty’s Theatre Ballarat, Horti Hall Melbourne and Monsalvat.

The Lyrebird’s Voice, 8-23 May at The Round Nunawading, Darebin Arts Centre and Frankston Arts Centre.

Abduction 12-16 August at Palais Theatre St Kilda.

Katya Kabanova 14 and 16 October at Palais Theatre St Kilda.

Boojum! 7 – 22 November at Hamer Hall

https://www.victorianopera.com.au

Victorian Opera 2025 Follies © Jeff Busby Victorian Opera 2025 Follies © Jeff Busby

