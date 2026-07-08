Belgium Trolls Trump With Y.M.C.A. World Cup Statement - Noise11 Music News

Village People’s enduring 1978 hit Y.M.C.A. unexpectedly became part of one of the biggest talking points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Belgium’s players celebrated their victory over the United States by mimicking Donald Trump’s trademark dance.

by Paul Cashmere

Village People’s classic disco anthem Y.M.C.A. has once again found itself at the centre of political and sporting culture after Belgium’s players used Donald Trump’s signature dance to celebrate a 4-1 victory over the United States in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The celebration came after days of controversy surrounding FIFA’s decision to overturn the suspension of United States striker Folarin Balogun, a ruling that followed a phone call from Trump to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The post match scenes quickly became one of the defining cultural moments of the tournament. Belgium’s players recreated Trump’s well known fist pumping dance, performed for years to Y.M.C.A., both after Romelu Lukaku’s fourth goal and later inside the dressing room. The Belgian Football Association’s social media channels added to the moment, posting an image of Lukaku with the caption “Overturn this,” an unmistakable reference to FIFA’s reversal of Balogun’s one match suspension.

Belgium’s players made little attempt to hide that the controversy had become extra motivation. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin said, “A lot has happened off the pitch over the last two days. There was a sense of injustice within the squad and we were determined to respond on the field.”

Captain Youri Tielemans echoed that view, saying the squad had agreed their response should come through football rather than words.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Belgium had also felt disrespected by commentary suggesting the Americans would comfortably defeat them, while coach Rudi Garcia attempted to lower the temperature after the match, saying his side’s tactical preparation remained the decisive factor. Garcia also stressed that Balogun himself should not be blamed for the wider controversy.

The match itself followed one of the tournament’s most contentious off field episodes. Balogun had received an automatic suspension after being sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a challenge that divided opinion. FIFA’s disciplinary committee later suspended the ban, allowing him to play against Belgium only hours after Trump publicly acknowledged asking Infantino to review the case.

Infantino insisted FIFA’s judicial process remained independent and that the decision had been reached autonomously. The explanation failed to satisfy many observers. The Royal Belgian Football Association criticised the move, saying it undermined confidence in FIFA’s disciplinary procedures and challenged the principles of fair competition. UEFA figures and former players also questioned the precedent established by the intervention.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino refused to use the controversy as an excuse for elimination. “We were not good enough today,” he said after the defeat. While expressing disappointment that politics and discussion about ethics had overshadowed the football, he acknowledged Belgium had been the superior side.

Away from the stadium, Belgium embraced both the victory and its symbolism.

Supporters gathered across the country despite the early morning kick off, with many public screenings reportedly greeting images of Infantino and the American team with boos. Former Belgium defender Philippe Albert described the result as “a real slap in the face for Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino.”

Social media rapidly amplified the celebrations. Alongside the “Overturn this” post, the Belgian team’s official account also joked that “It’s called FOOTBALL,” crossing out the word “soccer.” Memes featuring Trump, Brussels’ Manneken Pis statue and Lukaku’s celebration spread widely within hours of the final whistle.

For Village People, the latest chapter adds another unexpected moment to the remarkable modern history of Y.M.C.A. Originally released in 1978, the song became one of disco’s defining recordings and an enduring global sporting anthem. Trump first adopted the track for political events in 2018 before making it the signature closing song at campaign rallies. His distinctive dance became one of the most recognisable visual trademarks of both his 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

The song’s political association has not been without controversy. Original Village People frontman and co-writer Victor Willis previously objected to its use, issuing legal warnings during earlier campaigns. However, after the song enjoyed renewed commercial success through its association with Trump’s rallies, Willis later permitted its continued use, and a current incarnation of Village People ultimately performed during inauguration celebrations.

Belgium now advances to a World Cup quarter final against Spain, while the United States joins fellow tournament hosts Canada and Mexico in exiting the competition before the last eight. Whether remembered for the football, the politics or an unlikely disco soundtrack, Belgium’s celebration ensured Y.M.C.A. once again occupied the intersection of music, sport and international headlines.

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