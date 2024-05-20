 Apashe Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com
Apashe Australian Dates Announced

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2024

in News

Belgium’s John De Buck (aka Apashe) will perform in Australia in October.

Apashe has released more than two dozens singles and EP’s since ‘Contamination’ in 2012.

His two albums are ‘Renaissance’ (2020) and ‘Antagonist’ (2023).

The 2024 Australian dates are Apashe with Brass Orchestra. “It’s been a while since I’ve played in Australia but it has always been one of the most memorable places for me. I can’t wait to be back soon with an even bigger show!”

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/apashe
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 22 May (12noon AEST)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 24 May (12noon AEST)

Wednesday 16 October
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 18 October
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 19 October
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

