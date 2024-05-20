Apashe Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Belgium’s John De Buck (aka Apashe) will perform in Australia in October.
Apashe has released more than two dozens singles and EP’s since ‘Contamination’ in 2012.
His two albums are ‘Renaissance’ (2020) and ‘Antagonist’ (2023).
The 2024 Australian dates are Apashe with Brass Orchestra. “It’s been a while since I’ve played in Australia but it has always been one of the most memorable places for me. I can’t wait to be back soon with an even bigger show!”
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/apashe
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 22 May (12noon AEST)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 24 May (12noon AEST)
Wednesday 16 October
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 18 October
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 19 October
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
