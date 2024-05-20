Apashe Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Belgium’s John De Buck (aka Apashe) will perform in Australia in October.

Apashe has released more than two dozens singles and EP’s since ‘Contamination’ in 2012.

His two albums are ‘Renaissance’ (2020) and ‘Antagonist’ (2023).

The 2024 Australian dates are Apashe with Brass Orchestra. “It’s been a while since I’ve played in Australia but it has always been one of the most memorable places for me. I can’t wait to be back soon with an even bigger show!”

Wednesday 16 October

Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 18 October

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 19 October

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Noise11.com

