Ruby Marshall, Evie Papas, Lola Inman, Stevie Denton WAITRESS © Cameron Grant Parenthesy copy

Ruby Marshall, Evie Papas, Lola Inman, Stevie Denton WAITRESS © Cameron Grant Parenthesy copy

Waitress Melbourne Season Announces Young Cast For Lulu Role

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2026

in Live,News

Four Rising Young Performers Join Waitress As The Beloved Character Lulu Ahead Of Melbourne Opening

by Paul Cashmere

The Melbourne production of Waitress has revealed the four young performers who will share the role of Lulu, the daughter of central character Jenna, when the acclaimed Broadway musical opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre from 1 May.

Stevie Denton, Lola Inman, Ruby Marshall and Evie Papas have been selected from across Melbourne to rotate in the role. Denton, Inman and Marshall are all five years old, while Papas is six. Each will take turns portraying Lulu, a pivotal character whose arrival reshapes the trajectory of Jenna’s life in the story.

The announcement comes as tickets for additional performances in both Melbourne and Sydney have gone on sale, reflecting strong demand ahead of the Australian season.

Leading the production is Natalie Bassingthwaighte in the role of Jenna, the small-town waitress and gifted pie maker at the heart of the story. She is joined by Gabriyel Thomas as Becky and Mackenzie Dunn as Dawn, Jenna’s co-workers and confidantes. Rob Mills takes on the role of Dr Pomatter, while John Waters plays Joe, the diner’s owner whose quiet guidance becomes central to Jenna’s journey.

The supporting cast includes Keanu Gonzalez as Earl, Gareth Isaac as Ogie and John Xintavelonis as Cal. Annie Aitken will serve as the Jenna alternate. The ensemble features Cameron Boxall, Alexandra Cashmere, Ethan Jones, Dwayne Mitchell, Joseph Naim, Conor Neylon, Belle Parkinson, Emily Robinson, Elandrah Tavares, Bree Tipoki and Stephanie Wall.

Waitress arrives in Australia with a significant legacy. Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the musical is based on Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 independent film. The stage adaptation premiered in 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, where it ran for nearly four years, closing in early 2020 after more than 1,500 performances.

The production marked a milestone in Broadway history, with its four principal creative roles filled by women, Bareilles, Nelson, director Diane Paulus and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The achievement drew international attention at the time and helped position
Waitress as a landmark work in contemporary musical theatre.

At its core, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress trapped in a troubled marriage who discovers an unexpected path forward through baking, friendship and a growing sense of independence. When an opportunity arises in the form of a pie baking contest, Jenna begins to imagine a different future, supported by those around her.

The character of Lulu represents a turning point in that journey. Her arrival challenges Jenna’s circumstances and ultimately becomes a catalyst for change, making the role a key emotional anchor in the production despite its limited stage time. Casting multiple young performers is standard practice in theatre, ensuring both welfare considerations and performance consistency across the run.

Producer John Frost noted the enduring appeal of the musical, which has travelled extensively since its Broadway debut, including a West End season and multiple international productions. The show returned briefly to Broadway in 2021 following the pandemic shutdown, underlining its continued popularity with audiences.

The Australian production maintains the musical’s original creative framework while introducing a local cast, a balance that has proven effective in previous international stagings. With its score featuring songs such as Love Song and Brave composer Sara Bareilles’ signature style, Waitress blends contemporary pop influences with traditional musical theatre storytelling.

Performances in Melbourne begin on 1 May at Her Majesty’s Theatre, with a Sydney season scheduled to follow from 1 August at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS
Venue Her Majesty’s Theatre
Season From 1 May

SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS
Venue Sydney Lyric Theatre
Season From 1 August

waitressthemusical.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sheridan Amphlett as Chrissy Amphlett
Sheridan Harbridge Prepares To Become Chrissy Amphlett In Amplified The Exquisite Rock And Rage Of Chrissy Amphlett For Melbourne

Sheridan Harbridge is preparing to bring her role of Chrissy Amphlett for Amplified The Exquisite Rock And Rage Of Chrissy Amphlett to Melbourne, revisiting the life and music of the legendary Divinyls singer through theatre, storytelling and song.

March 12, 2026
Ned Kelly The Musical
Victorian Opera Revives Reg Livermore’s Ned Kelly: The Musical For Ballarat Season

Reg Livermore's Ned Kelly: The Musical returns to the stage for the first time in 48 years, with Victorian Opera unveiling a major revival at Her Majesty's Theatre, Ballarat.

February 26, 2026
The Lion King Sydney 2026
Disney’s The Lion King Returns To Sydney With Full Cast Revealed

The world's most successful stage musical roars back into Australia as Disney confirms the complete cast for the Sydney season of The Lion King at the Capitol Theatre.

February 5, 2026
Michael Paynter supplied by Michael Cassel Group
Michael Paynter To Play John Farnham In Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical

Sydney Theatre Company Announces World Premiere Casting For Landmark Australian Musical

February 2, 2026
The Diary Of Anne Frank stage production at the Athenaeum Theatre Melbourne 2026
The Diary Of Anne Frank Returns To The Stage For 2026 Melbourne Season

Award winning producers Drew Anthony Creative will continue their 2026 east coast season with a major theatrical event, announcing a new Australian staging of The Diary Of Anne Frank. The production opens at Melbourne's historic Athenaeum Theatre from March 4, 2026, following a critically acclaimed and sold out season at Perth's Heath Ledger Theatre. After its Melbourne run, the production will move to the State Theatre in Sydney.

January 6, 2026
Cast Of The Australian Production Of Steel Magnolias 2026
Steel Magnolias Returns To Australia With A Major National Dates In 2026

Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias, a cornerstone of American theatre since the late 1980s, will return to Australian stages in 2026 in a new national tour directed by Lee Lewis. Producers Neil Gooding and Alex Woodward will present the production with a cast of six actors, who will be revealed in the coming months. This new staging will bring Harling's tale of friendship, resilience and emotional strength to audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra, Perth and Melbourne.

November 24, 2025
John Farnham in concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham’s Whispering Jack Story to Become a Musical at Sydney Theatre Company

Forty years after John Farnham's Whispering Jack changed Australian music forever, his story will be told on stage with the world premiere of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, opening at Sydney Theatre Company in November 2026.

September 15, 2025