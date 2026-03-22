Waitress Melbourne Season Announces Young Cast For Lulu Role

Four Rising Young Performers Join Waitress As The Beloved Character Lulu Ahead Of Melbourne Opening

by Paul Cashmere

The Melbourne production of Waitress has revealed the four young performers who will share the role of Lulu, the daughter of central character Jenna, when the acclaimed Broadway musical opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre from 1 May.

Stevie Denton, Lola Inman, Ruby Marshall and Evie Papas have been selected from across Melbourne to rotate in the role. Denton, Inman and Marshall are all five years old, while Papas is six. Each will take turns portraying Lulu, a pivotal character whose arrival reshapes the trajectory of Jenna’s life in the story.

The announcement comes as tickets for additional performances in both Melbourne and Sydney have gone on sale, reflecting strong demand ahead of the Australian season.

Leading the production is Natalie Bassingthwaighte in the role of Jenna, the small-town waitress and gifted pie maker at the heart of the story. She is joined by Gabriyel Thomas as Becky and Mackenzie Dunn as Dawn, Jenna’s co-workers and confidantes. Rob Mills takes on the role of Dr Pomatter, while John Waters plays Joe, the diner’s owner whose quiet guidance becomes central to Jenna’s journey.

The supporting cast includes Keanu Gonzalez as Earl, Gareth Isaac as Ogie and John Xintavelonis as Cal. Annie Aitken will serve as the Jenna alternate. The ensemble features Cameron Boxall, Alexandra Cashmere, Ethan Jones, Dwayne Mitchell, Joseph Naim, Conor Neylon, Belle Parkinson, Emily Robinson, Elandrah Tavares, Bree Tipoki and Stephanie Wall.

Waitress arrives in Australia with a significant legacy. Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the musical is based on Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 independent film. The stage adaptation premiered in 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, where it ran for nearly four years, closing in early 2020 after more than 1,500 performances.

The production marked a milestone in Broadway history, with its four principal creative roles filled by women, Bareilles, Nelson, director Diane Paulus and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The achievement drew international attention at the time and helped position

Waitress as a landmark work in contemporary musical theatre.

At its core, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress trapped in a troubled marriage who discovers an unexpected path forward through baking, friendship and a growing sense of independence. When an opportunity arises in the form of a pie baking contest, Jenna begins to imagine a different future, supported by those around her.

The character of Lulu represents a turning point in that journey. Her arrival challenges Jenna’s circumstances and ultimately becomes a catalyst for change, making the role a key emotional anchor in the production despite its limited stage time. Casting multiple young performers is standard practice in theatre, ensuring both welfare considerations and performance consistency across the run.

Producer John Frost noted the enduring appeal of the musical, which has travelled extensively since its Broadway debut, including a West End season and multiple international productions. The show returned briefly to Broadway in 2021 following the pandemic shutdown, underlining its continued popularity with audiences.

The Australian production maintains the musical’s original creative framework while introducing a local cast, a balance that has proven effective in previous international stagings. With its score featuring songs such as Love Song and Brave composer Sara Bareilles’ signature style, Waitress blends contemporary pop influences with traditional musical theatre storytelling.

Performances in Melbourne begin on 1 May at Her Majesty’s Theatre, with a Sydney season scheduled to follow from 1 August at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Her Majesty’s Theatre

Season From 1 May

SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS

Venue Sydney Lyric Theatre

Season From 1 August

waitressthemusical.com.au

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