Walter Trout Completes 31st Album - Noise11.com

Walter Trout 2024 tour

Walter Trout Completes 31st Album

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2023

in News

Blues great Walter Trout has just completed work on his 31st album. The yet to be titled album will be released in February but don’t expect to hear anything from it on his next Australian tour in January.

Walter tells Noise11.com, “Just yesterday, I finished my 31st album. I sang the last song. I sang some harmonies on two other songs. Those songs were mixed last night and today as we speak it is being mastered. I have a photo session in two days to take the album cover.

“Unfortunately its not going to come out until February. I cannot do the new songs until after the album comes out now because they’ll end up on YouTube, live versions. We will be concentrating on ‘Ride’ and ‘Ordinary Madness’ and my last couple of albums. Also we’ll be doing songs from my past. This is my 31st album so I have a lot to choose from. I’ve had my own band now for 34 years, this is my 31st album and I had two years off when I was in the hospital and just about dead. Other than that, I have done an album every year”.

Walter Trout dates:

Thur 25 January l The Princess Theatre l BRISBANE
Fri 26 January l Tanks Arts Centre l CAIRNS
Sat 27 January l Factory Theatre l SYDNEY
Sun 28 January l Lizotte’s l NEWCASTLE
Tue 30 January l Harmonie German Club l CANBERRA
Wed 31 January l Memo Music Hall l MELBOURNE – NEW SHOW!
Thur 1 February l Memo Music Hall l MELBOURNE
Fri 2 February l The Gov l ADELAIDE
Sat 3 February l Freo Social l FREMANTLE

