Watch A Rare Skyhooks Reunion With Bongo Singing ‘Balwyn Calling’ At Soundcheck - Noise11.com

Watch A Rare Skyhooks Reunion With Bongo Singing ‘Balwyn Calling’ At Soundcheck

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

On 28 October 2004, Skyhooks reformed for a fairly secret 30th anniversary show at Pint on Punt in Melbourne.

Footage from that day, a soundcheck performance of ‘Balwyn Calling’ featuring Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie on vocals, has been uploaded as Bob is being treated for Leukemia in Melbourne.

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green tells Noise11, “As a little nod to our Skyhooks guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie fighting the good fight against his Leukemia, we thought we’d put up some never before seen live footage of the ‘Hooks.” (Peter Green Skyhooks Archives). Filmed by Mark Goulding at the Skyhooks 30th Anniversary show for “Living In The 70’s on October 28th 2004. A packed Pint on Punt (St Kilda) , wall to wall Skyhooks on stage. Bob ‘Bongo” Starkie, Red Symons, Greg Macainsh, Fred Strauks , Bob Spencer, Tony Williams and Bongo’s brother Peter Starkie who was part of the original Skyhooks line up. Skyhooks Producer Ross Wilson also joined them”.

Peter adds, “This unreleased footage is from Soundcheck on the day, Bongo Starkie takes over on lead vocals on “Balwyn Calling” in the absence of Shirley Strachan.”

And in further news, “Bongo recently played on 3 songs at the “Stars of Countdown” Concert on Queensland’s Gold Coast. His first public performance since beginning his 4 round of chemotherapy”.

Bob’s daughter Indiana Starkie Robertson has started a Go Fund Me page for fans to contribute to the costs of Bob’s ongoing treatment. $30,000 of a $40,000 target has now been achieved. “Wow we are just so excited to achieve this for Dad, being a musician is not an easy career choice, definitely no super or cushion unless you are super lucky and really hit the big time!,” Indiana said.

Contribute to Bob’s Go Fund Me here

