Watch Andy White Perform ‘I Miss You’ - Noise11.com

Watch Andy White Perform ‘I Miss You’

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2024

in News

As Andy White prepares for his last Australian show for some time, here is a video of Andy performing his 2022 song ‘I Miss You’ at the Merri Creek Tavern in Melbourne in 2023.

Andy will return to the Merri Creek Tavern tomorrow night 14 November. It will be his final Australian show for the year and for some time as he prepares to head back to Ireland for an extended stay in 2025.

Watch the Noise11 Andy White interview:

