Andy White Premieres ‘Take Me Back Home’ Video From His Recent Merri Creek Tavern Gig - Noise11.com

Andy White has two new music projects running concurrently. ‘AT’ is the 2023 album with Tim Finn. ‘This garden is only temporary’ is his 2022 album.

On 14 April 2023, Andy White performed solo at Melbourne’s Merri Creek Tavern where this video of ‘Take Me Back Home’ was filmed.

‘Take Me Back Home’ was track 7 on the ‘‘This garden is only temporary’ album. The album cover was designed by Andy’s son Sebastian, who also illustrated the new animated AT video ‘Three Sheep Grazing’ for Andy and Tim.

The black dot on Sebastian’s cover for Andy is the Earth in front of the Sun.

Andy also gives back to industry lecturing at Melbourne Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Songwriting and Music Production degree. Andy earned a Master of Arts at the University of Cambridge.

https://www.andywhite.com

