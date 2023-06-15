 Andy White Premieres ‘Take Me Back Home’ Video From His Recent Merri Creek Tavern Gig - Noise11.com
Andy White Premieres ‘Take Me Back Home’ Video From His Recent Merri Creek Tavern Gig

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

Andy White has two new music projects running concurrently. ‘AT’ is the 2023 album with Tim Finn. ‘This garden is only temporary’ is his 2022 album.

On 14 April 2023, Andy White performed solo at Melbourne’s Merri Creek Tavern where this video of ‘Take Me Back Home’ was filmed.

‘Take Me Back Home’ was track 7 on the ‘‘This garden is only temporary’ album. The album cover was designed by Andy’s son Sebastian, who also illustrated the new animated AT video ‘Three Sheep Grazing’ for Andy and Tim.

The black dot on Sebastian’s cover for Andy is the Earth in front of the Sun.

Andy White This Garden Is Only Temporary

Andy also gives back to industry lecturing at Melbourne Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Songwriting and Music Production degree. Andy earned a Master of Arts at the University of Cambridge.

https://www.andywhite.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Julia Jacklin photo by Derek Henderson
Julia Jacklin Covers Rowland S Howard

Julia Jacklin has recorded a cover of Rowland S. Howard’s classic ‘Shivers’.

1 day ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnson Treats Sam Fender Fans To Some Real Music

Fans of UK pop singer Sam Fender were treated to some unexpected reality when Brian Johnson popped up with Fender to perform a couple of AC/DC classic.

2 days ago
Andy White and Tim Finn
Tim Finn and Andy White Premiere ‘Three Sheep Grazing’ Video

Tim Finn and Andy White have a new video for the ‘AT’ album track ‘Three Sheep Grazing’.

3 days ago
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim Leaves Stage Half Way Through Melbourne Concert

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim left the stage halfway through the group's concert due to a medical condition on Sunday.

4 days ago
The Soul Movers
The Soul Movers Get Up To Some Monkey Business

The Soul Movers will have a new album ‘Dumb Luck’ in September and have given us a preview with ‘Monkey’.

6 days ago
Ross Wilson Facebook
Ross Wilson Releases First New Music Since 2010

Ross Wilson has four new and original songs modernising his catalogue with new music for the first time since 2010.

6 days ago
The Teskey Brothers-Credit Ian Laidlaw
The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’

With a third album for The Teskey Brothers on the way, the band will embark on ‘The Winding Way’ tour to treat fans to the new songs.

June 7, 2023