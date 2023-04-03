Andy White And Tim Finn Are Where Its At - Noise11.com

Andy White and Tim Finn were still working out the pronunciation of their latest project AT right up to the day the album was released.

AT (Andy Tim) follows up 1995’s ALT (Andy Liam Tim).

Tim Finn tells Noise11, “We did toy with the idea of using the @ symbol as a record cover but Andy’s son Sebastian dissuaded us”.

Andy: “If you hashtag @ it is impossible. Its like a spelling mistake. @ @”

Tim: “I think it should be At because its amazing to hear people ask us about At instead of A T. So lets call it At”.

Andy: “That’s where its At”.

The first album was ALT, standing for Andy, Liam, Tim. Hothouse Flowers Liam Ó Maonlai opted out of this project but still contributed the title to the opening track ‘The Sea Holds The Memory’.

“A fan sent a message,” Andy says “where he had a photo of an interview Liam had done where he discussed where he and I first met in Dún Laoghaire. It is just outside Dublin. It is the port where the ships come in from England. There is a gentleman’s bathing place which is really famous now. There is a series on Apple TV called Bad Sisters and they all meet there and its where Tim and I and Liam met. He actually used that phrase”.

Tim continues, “he was asked about it and probably couldn’t remember much so he said ‘the sea holds the memory’. It felt more like he put a seal on it. It was so haunting and poetic and off we went. I sent Andy some ideas and we started writing straight away. Writing for those memories, writing for that nostalgia and friendship. It really did start from there. It was effortless, really fast. It was spread out over several months but whenever we spent a night working on it, it went fast.

