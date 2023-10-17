Andy White’s Spoken Word Track ‘Bass Priority’ Is The Yes For Moving Forward - Noise11.com

When Andy White wrote ‘Bass Priority’ is was a song in support of the referendum. Now it’s a song about moving forward.

The message of ‘Bass Priority’ has not changed since last Saturday when negativity and misinformation was a powerful weapon against doing the right thing.

Andy says, “When the words came, it was a story about colonisation. I was sitting on ancient land, thinking about what happened in Ireland, and then in the continent we now call Australia. These things resonate in our soul”.

You can stream and download ‘Bass Priority’ at Andy’s Bandcamp page.

The track features five Bass tracks. Andy says, “Since I was a teenager, the bass was the only instrument I could really play. I love the acoustic guitar, and that’s where I found my voice, but it’s always been all about the bass. For the world too, it is fundamental. On this track I improvised five bass tracks on top of each other and took it from there”.

Earlier in 2023, Andy and Tim Finn released AT.

