Watch Axl Rose Join Billy Joel At Final Madison Square Garden Show - Noise11.com

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency concluded on 25 July, 2024 with a special appearance from Axl Rose of Guns ‘n Roses.

Rose joined Joel to belt out a cover of the Paul McCartney & Wings classic ‘Live and Let Die’, which he also covered with Guns ‘n Roses, AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’, which he knew well as the fill-in in AC/DC for Brian Johnson for some of the Rock or Bust shows in 2016 and he was back for the encore for the last song, Joel’s classic hit ‘You May Be Right’.

Watch the videos:

Live and Let Die

Highway To Hell

You May Be Right

Over the past 10 years Billy Joel has performed 104 shows during his Madison Square Garden residency. Now at age 75, he plans on only doing occasional shows but “occasional” still means another six shows this year in Nevada, Texas, California, Missouri and Ohio in the USA and Cardiff in the UK.

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden setlist 25 July 2024 was:

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)

Pressure (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)

Start Me Up (partial cover of Rolling Stones song)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

This Is The Time (from The Bridge, 1986)

Live and Let Die (with Axl Rose) (Paul McCartney & Wings cover)

Highway To Hell (with Axl Rose) (AC/DC cover)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

Nessun dorma (Puccini)

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (with Axl Rose) (from Glass Houses, 1980)

