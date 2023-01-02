Watch David Byrne Join Miley Cyrus for New Years Eve Performance - Noise11.com

David Byrne spent New Years Eve with Miley Cyrus and they knocked out a David Bowie classic, one of David’s solo songs and he also joined Sia for ‘Unstoppable’.
Miley also took the opportunity from the New Year’s Eve stage to spruik up her new song ‘Flowers’ coming on January 13. A couple of teasers are now on YouTube.
