Watch New Performance Of Roger Daltrey Doing Leo Sayer’s ‘Giving It All Away’ in 2023 - Noise11.com

Roger Daltrey has been performing Leo Sayer’s ‘Giving It All Away’ in his current shows and footage has made its way online.

Leo Sayer was still unknown in 1973 when he wrote nine of the 11 songs for the debut solo album for Roger titled ‘Daltrey’. ‘Giving It All Away’ was also the lead singer for Daltrey off the album. Leo recorded his ow version of his second album ‘Just A Boy’ in 1974.

Roger said, “I met a guy called Leo Sayer. He was recording in my recording studio. He was looking for a record deal. And I said to him ‘Leo, why don’t you write me a few songs. I’ll make me an album and lets see what it does”. And he came back to me in ten days with ten songs. My favourite of the lot was a big hit for me. ‘Giving It All Away’.

Roger Daltrey performed in Florida on 11 February, 2023

The setlist:

I Can See For Miles (from the Who, The Who Sell Out, 1967)

Freedom Ride (Taj Mahal cover)

Squeeze Box (from The Who, The Average by Numbers, 1975)

Waiting for a Friend (from McVicar, 1980)

Who Are You (from The Who, Who Are You, 1978)

Giving It All Away (from Daltrey, 1973)

Getting In Tune (from The Who, Who’s Next, 1971)

The Way It Is (from Simon Townshend, Among Us, 1996)

Tattoo (from the Who, The Who Sell Out, 1967)

After the Fire (from Under A Raging Moon, 1985)

Going Mobile (from The Who, Who’s Next, 1971)

Naked Eye (from Odds & Sods, 1974)

Leo’s most recent album was ‘Northern Songs’, his tribute to The Beatles.

