Watch the Ozzy Osbourne Performance At The NFL - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne was the half-time entertainment at the NFL Los Angeles Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium last week.

Ozzy performed the title track of his new album ‘Patient Number 9’ as well as his classic ‘Crazy Train”.

Watch the performance.

Ozzy played with longtime band members Zakk Wylde and Tommy Clufetos, along with Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and Patient Number 9 producer Andrew Watt.

