 Shooter Jennings Unveils Lost Waylon Jennings Album ‘Songbird' - Noise11.com
Waylon Jennings Songbird album cover

Shooter Jennings Unveils Lost Waylon Jennings Album ‘Songbird’

by Noise11.com on October 3, 2025

in News

More than 20 years after the passing of country outlaw legend Waylon Jennings, his son Shooter Jennings has unveiled Songbird, the first of three newly restored albums of unreleased material, breathing new life into one of country music’s most enduring voices.

Released through Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers, Songbird assembles unheard recordings tracked between 1973 and 1984, a period many consider Jennings’ creative peak. Compiled and mixed at Hollywood’s storied Sunset Sound Studio 3 by Shooter Jennings himself, the album features The Waylors – Waylon’s famed backing band – along with special appearances from Tony Joe White, Jessi Colter, and pedal steel icon Ralph Mooney.

The project began when Shooter dug through hundreds of multitrack tapes from his father’s archives. What he found was far beyond rough demos: fully formed recordings intended for release but set aside during the relentless pace of Waylon’s recording career.

“These weren’t sketches,” Shooter explained. “They were full sessions. My dad was constantly recording with his band between tours, and these songs were just waiting to be rediscovered.”

The title track and lead single is a poignant reworking of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours ballad “Songbird”. Waylon’s weathered baritone is cushioned by steel guitar and piano, while Shooter brought in modern country voices Elizabeth Cook and Ashley Monroe to add harmonies.

Waylon’s choice to interpret Christine McVie’s classic reflects his musical openness. While an outlaw country pioneer, he often reached beyond genre boundaries, recording with everyone from Willie Nelson to The Highwaymen supergroup alongside Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

Another highlight, “The Cowboy (Small Texas Town)”, was penned by Johnny Rodriguez and originally recorded during the I’ve Always Been Crazy sessions in 1978. With its steel-soaked melody and lyrical nods to small-town life, the track captures Waylon at the height of his outlaw persona – rugged, direct, and unmistakably authentic.

“This is one of those Waylon songs that reminds you why he became the benchmark,” wrote country site Outlaw Circus. “It’s not about reinvention, it’s about remembering what made him unshakable.”

Waylon Jennings was central to country music’s outlaw movement in the 1970s, rebelling against Nashville’s rigid studio system. After forcing RCA Records to grant him creative control in 1972, Jennings reshaped his sound by recording with The Waylors and choosing his own material. His landmark 1976 release Wanted! The Outlaws (with Willie Nelson, Jessi Colter, and Tompall Glaser) became country music’s first platinum album.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Jennings scored hits including “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” and “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”. His gravelly voice and unpolished authenticity made him one of the most recognisable figures in American music.

Jennings passed away in 2002 at the age of 64, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence artists across genres.

Shooter, now a three-time Grammy-winning producer in his own right, says Songbird is only the beginning.

“This is the first of three gifts to the fans,” he said. “These albums show my father at his creative height. They’ve given me a new understanding of his artistry and of our connection as father and son.”

Using Sunset Sound’s vintage 1976 DeMedio API mixing board, Shooter mixed the album in full analogue fashion, even inviting surviving Waylors Gordon Payne, Jerry Bridges, Barny Robertson, and Carter Robertson to add finishing touches.

Waylon Jennings – Songbird Tracklist
Songbird
The Cowboy (Small Texas Town)
I’d Like To Love You Baby
I’m Gonna Lay Back With My Woman
Wrong Road Again
I Hate To Go Searchin’ Them Bars Again
The Brand New Tennessee Waltz
(I Don’t Have) Anymore Love Songs
After The Ball
Dink’s Blues

